Jelly Roll Shares Dating Advice With the NELK Boys on ‘Full Send’ Podcast and the Power of “Finding the One”

Jelly Roll just had the biggest year of his career. He performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, received two Grammy nominations, and won New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards. However, the Tennessee native likely wouldn’t call any of those his biggest accomplishment. The dedicated family man has stated several times that the family he’s built with his wife Bunnie Xo is the most important thing in his life. In fact, he’s said that he wouldn’t have seen the success that he has without her in his corner.

Jelly Roll has a happy marriage and a successful career. Both of those things came after years of not quite making it in either regard. Now, looking back, he has plenty of wisdom and advice to share on both fronts. During his recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, he gave Kyle Forgeard some dating advice.

Jelly Roll Passes Down Some Wisdom

There’s no arguing that Forgeard and the rest of the NELK boys are successful. However, the young YouTuber is still single and looking for “the one” with very little luck.

“I can only imagine, Kyle, how successful you’ll be when you find the one,” Jelly Roll said. Forgeard replied, “It’s just so hard. It’s also about timing, though, right?”

Jelly Roll agreed, “Yeah. It’s all about timing,” he said before circling back to his original point. “It scares me because, man, you have done so incredible with your mind scattered about birds everywhere that when you focus on just one bird and that’s all that matters. Dog. You’re gonna f—kin’ be like the next Donald Trump or some sh-t dude. You’re gonna be like the next President of Canada if you want to be or something.”

He went on to say that he speaks from experience. “That’s what happened to me. My world shrank.” Then, Jelly Roll pointed out that Forgeard may not think he puts a lot of time and effort into chasing women, but he does. “Look at your text messages. Little brain cycles of just waste,” he explained.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

