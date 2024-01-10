Watch: Madonna Performs Beloved Single “Express Yourself” for First Time on Celebration Tour

Although performing with other groups before finding stardom, in 1983 the album Madonna was released, and an icon was born. Considered the Queen of Pop, the singer sold a staggering 300 million worldwide and is estimated to have a net worth of around $800 million. With her career spanning nearly 50 years, the star kicked off her The Celebration Tour in October 2023. Showcasing her contribution to music over the decades, Madonna recently performed in Boston. And wanting to make it memorable, she graced the screaming crowd to her 1989 hit “Express Yourself”.

Not knowing the icon was about to sing “Express Yourself”, one fan in attendance just happened to be filming at the right time. During the video posted on YouTube, Madonna took a moment to celebrate the new year by listing all the things she was grateful for. Talking about her children, she said, “I’m very grateful, because while they may need me as a mother, I must admit that I need them. And I need you, and we need each other, because family isn’t just what you’re born into. Family is the family that you create. And if you feel like you’re part of my family turn the lights on your phone.”

While singing a few bars of “This Little Light of Mine”, Madonna quickly changed the tune, explaining, “While I’m telling you right now what I need — I also want to tell you what I don’t need…” Starting with the second verse of “Express Yourself”, fans roared in excitement.

Madonna Admits “It’s A F—ing Miracle”

The praise extended from the concert to online as fans loved the performance. They wrote, “Wow! She rested very well, her vocals are on point! This is the proof that SHE CAN SING! Long live the queen, reminded me of her vocals in the Reinvention Tour era.”

Excited about her tour, Madonna celebrates more than her career as last year she struggled with a bacterial infection. Not speaking about it till October 2023, she said at the time, “Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it.” She added, “So, it’s a f—ing miracle that I’m here right now. My mother, God bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.’”

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)