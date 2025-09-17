Rick Wakeman Reschedules Postponed U.S. Tour for 2026; New Trek Will Feature Ex-Yes Keyboardist Performing with His Son Oliver

Earlier in 2025, former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman postponed a U.S. solo trek dubbed the Strictly Wakeman Tour that had been scheduled for July because he needed to undergo surgery for an unspecified health issue. Now, Wakeman has rescheduled the tour for March 2026, and the newly announced dates will feature him performing with his son, and fellow keyboardist, Oliver.

Videos by American Songwriter

The outing, which has been dubbed Wakeman & Son, will mark the first time that Rick has toured with Oliver. Rick’s 2025 concerts also were supposed to have featured singer Hayley Sanderson, but she’s not available to join him for next year’s trek.

[Buy Rick Wakeman Concert Tickets]

According to the tour announcement, Rick and Oliver “will be performing music which ranges from their joint musical heritage to their latest recordings.”

The 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said in a statement, “It’s always an honor for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children, and for the first time, it’s a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special—especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!!”

[RELATED: Famed Keyboardist Postpones U.S. Tour To Undergo Surgery for “Ongoing Health Issue”]

The Wakeman & Son tour features 13 shows. The trek kicks off March 11 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and runs through a March 29 performance in Red Bank, New Jersey. Seven of the new dates are rescheduled from the Strictly Wakeman trek, and previously purchased tickets for the shows will be honored for next year’s gigs taking place at the same venues.

Tickets for some of the 2026 concerts are available now. Fans interested in purchasing tickets may want to check StubHub.

More About Oliver Wakeman

Like his father, Oliver Wakeman had stints with The Strawbs and Yes. He played with The Strawbs in 2009 and 2010, and was a member of Yes from 2009 to 2011. Oliver’s younger brother, Adam, also was a member of The Strawbs, from 2012 to 2015. Adam, by the way, also served as Black Sabbath’s touring keyboardist from 2004 to 2017.

More News About Rick Wakeman

Rick apparently still has not had the operation that led him to postpone his summer tour. Meanwhile, he has a U.K. tour scheduled for October with his side band the English Rock Ensemble. The trek has been dubbed The Return of the Caped Crusader Part 2. It’s mapped out from an October 12 concert in Aylesbury through an October 29 show in Bristol. Incidentally, Adam Wakeman is a member of the English Rock Ensemble.

While Rick is touring the U.K., he’ll release a new solo piano album titled Melancholia on October 17. The album is the third installment of a trilogy of releases that began with Piano Portraits in 2017 and continued with Piano Odyssey in 2018.

The material on Melancholia is described as “the most personal, introspective, and perhaps profound music of Rick’s storied career.” The album can be pre-ordered now.

Wakeman also recently finished work on another album titled The Return to the Red Planet, which he recorded with the English Rock Ensemble. It’s a sequel to his 2020 prog-rock project The Red Planet.

In his online blog, Rick reported that he’s hoping to release the album in the spring of 2026 to coincide with his Wakeman & Son tour.

March 11, 2026 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

March 13 – Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre

March 14 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon Opera House

March 15 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

March 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall

March 20 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

March 21 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

March 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

March 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National

March 25 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

March 26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

March 28 – Westerly, RI @ The United Theatre

March 29 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel – Count Basie Center for the Arts

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.