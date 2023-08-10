Exclusive Clip: Rita Ora Rappels into the Valley of Fire on ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge’

Pop star Rita Ora is comfortable on stage, but how does she do rappelling down a mountain in the Valley of Fire?

Videos by American Songwriter

Find out as she joins British adventurer and Outdoors.com founder Bear Grylls in the Nevada desert in this week’s episode of Running Wild: The Challenge, airing Sunday at 9/8 Central on National Geographic.

The descriptor for the show reads: “Bear Grylls takes singer-songwriter, actor and designer Rita Ora on an adventure in the Valley of Fire. The journey launches into high-octane action with the pair skydiving from 10,000 feet, plunging them into the desolate terrain. Bear teaches Rita how to navigate, find water, and rock climb, as he prepares her to earn her extraction on day two.”

American Songwriter has an exclusive sneak peek from the episode. Check it out here to watch Ora face her fears at the top of a cliff:

In the episode, you can watch the singer-songwriter and actress try out a pigeon dinner over a campfire, skydive from 10,000 feet, and learn from Grylls about how to navigate in unknown terrain, and how to rock climb.

Bear Grylls and Rita Ora cook their pigeon dinner at their campsite during their adventure in Fire Canyon, Nev. (National Geographic for Disney/Ben Simms)

Rita Ora rappels down a rock face while Bear Grylls and the crew are seen waiting for her down below, during their adventure in Fire Canyon, Nev. (National Geographic for Disney/Ben Simms)

Rita Ora during her adventure with Bear Grylls in Fire Canyon, Nev. (National Geographic for Disney/Ben Simms)

Photos National Geographic for Disney/Ben Simms