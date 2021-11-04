Exclusive Clip: Sharon Van Etten Debuts a New Audible Original

New Jersey-born singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten has released a new Audible Original, All I Can, from the new “Words + Music” series on the audio platform Audible.

The work features stories and song performances from Van Etten, and American Songwriter has an exclusive clip for readers, which you can check out below. Billed as “part audio memoir, part musical performance,” the piece offers the untold (until now!) personal stories behind Van Etten’s heart-wrenching and beloved catalog.

In this exclusive clip from the 92-minute work, Van Etten talks about how she got her first gig as an opener on tour and the circuitous events that led to hitting the stage. Listen below.

“All of a sudden,” she says, “I’m flying to England to tour for the first time over there… with a burned CD-R!”

For the 40-year-old Van Etten, who currently has a few gigs on the books for 2022, music has long been a part of her life. She put out her debut album, Because I Was In Love, in 2009, and her most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrow, hit shelves in 2019.

Since then, the artist has featured on a number of songs, including “Impossible Weight” from Pacific Northwest rock band Deep Sea Diver, which you can see below.

Several months ago, Van Etten released the song, “Like I Used To,” with Angel Olsen. More recently, the two performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Other prominent Words + Music releases have come from Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, St. Vincent, Yo-Yo Ma, Sting, Tom Morello, Gary Clark Jr., Patti Smith, and many more.

Sharon Van Etten Tour dates:



MAR 2, 2022 – MAR 5, 2022 – One Big Holiday – Cancún, Mexico

JUN 2, 2022 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs

JUN 10, 2022. – Rosendal, Djurgården – Stockholm, Sweden