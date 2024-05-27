Exclusive: ‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Talks Being “Broken” and “Lost”, Reveals How Reba “Solidified” His Purpose in Life

For many viewers, The Voice star Asher HaVon clinched the season 25 title after covering Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable.” That’s certainly when coach John Legend knew, despite the fact that HaVon was on Reba McEntire’s team. “My dad texted me this week and said, ‘Asher is the Voice,’” the “Ordinary People” singer told him during the competition. However, for HaVon, victory was far from assured. In an exclusive interview with American Songwriter, the 31-year-old Selma, Alabama native opened up about the self-doubt that plagued him all season, — and how his coach helped him overcome it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Asher HaVon Reveals He Almost Left ‘The Voice’

HaVon stunned viewers and coaches with his blind audition performance of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.” Every coach turned their chair for him except John Legend. They had no idea HaVon hadn’t sung a note in two years. Compounding that, he was still struggling with the decision to live openly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Going into the show, I was broken. I was so broke, and I was lost,” HaVon told American Songwriter’s Tina Benitez-Eves. “I was confused about what I was supposed to do, not understanding my destiny, even though for such a long time, I’ve been told, “You’re such a great singer.” But when it doesn’t happen, you think, ‘Maybe I’m not. Maybe I should do something else.’”

Reba’s big red chair was the last to turn for HaVon. The Queen of Country smiled at him—and that was all he needed.

“The validation that came when Reba turned her chair solidified my purpose and what I felt I was supposed to be doing—and that is singing,” HaVon told American Songwriter.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Issues a Heartfelt Promise to Reba McEntire]

‘The Voice’ Winner Had His Church Backing Him

Throughout season 25, HaVon emphasized his Christian background. He got his start singing in church, after all. And The Voice’s first-ever openly LGBTQ+ winner recently shared his gratitude for his fellow churchgoers.

“They have really been there,” he said. “And so I gotta say thank you to them.”

HaVon moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in December 2023. However, he made it clear during his time on The Voice that he is proudly Selma, Alabama born and bred.

“I would not be here without Selma,” HaVon said in a promotional video for The Voice. “Selma has given me a foundation that I don’t believe I would have gotten anywhere else.”

Featured photo via Instagram