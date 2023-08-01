Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reinstated with Stipulations

Nearly as much as he’s known for his culture-shifting, brash hip-hop music, Kanye West is notorious for his erratic, spontaneous social media posts, specifically on Instagram and Twitter, now known as X after being purchased by Elon Musk. Most recently, he thanked Jonah Hill on Instagram in March for his performance in the comedy film Superbad, claiming the movie helped him relinquish his antisemitic thoughts. But, ever since late 2022, West had been banned from X for violating the app’s guidelines. That is, until this past weekend.

Fans began to notice the @kanyewest X page was up and running again Sunday (July 30), although all of the tweets from his account were gone. Soon after, the Wall Street Journal reported through an anonymous source that X welcomed West back “after receiving reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language.”

West’s account was suspended in December after tweeting a photo of a logo he had been working on for his presidential campaign, which strangely merged the Star of David icon prominent in Judaism with the infamous Nazi symbol. While Musk said he made efforts in the past to prevent West from problematic activity, he tweeted that he had no choice but to banish the rapper from the platform after this antic.

“I tried my best,” X’s owner wrote. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Weeks before this, in the midst of his fiery, hate-filled tirade against the Jewish community, West had been momentarily suspended from Twitter for posting that he was going to “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.” This tweet, along with earning him a Twitter timeout, burned many bridges and friendships he had with celebrity friends, as well as being the beginning of the end-of-business partnerships he had with Gap and Adidas.

Currently, West is rumored to be working on a new solo album and just earned multiple credits on Travis Scott’s brand new, long-awaited LP UTOPIA. It’s unclear if he submitted a request to Musk or X to get his account back, but, if he indeed is planning to return to music, he now has the social media platform back as a way to promote any impending releases.

