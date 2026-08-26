Dolly Parton Will Release One Final Song After Her Death—But Fans Have to Wait Until 2046

Dolly Parton has one last trick up her sleeve. After the country icon died at age 80, a 2022 interview she did with Jimmy Fallon began making the rounds.

Parton told the Tonight Show host that she locked a secret song in a box at Dollywood, which will remained locked until 2046.

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“They asked me if I would write a song that nobody would ever hear,” Parton began, before eerily joking that she’ll “be dead and gone” by that time.

“Well, I might not be, because I’ll be 99. You know me. I might still be hopping around,” she added with a laugh, before sharing more details about the tune.

“I wrote a song, and I put it in the box to be opened… I left all the instructions, here’s how you can play this,” Parton explained. “I don’t know what they’ll do with it.”

The country icon joked that she has “regretted” locking the track up “because it was a really good song.”

“I’m serious,” she said. “I keep wanting them to let me dig it up and put something else in it that’s not as good.”

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What to Know About Dolly Parton’s Secret Song

The track, titled “My Place in History,” is currently held in a chestnut Dream Box, which is on display at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa.

“This chestnut ‘Dream Box’ is a repository of Dolly’s memories and wishes for the future,” a plaque featured alongside the box reads. “It will not be opened until Dolly’s 100th birthday on January 19, 1946.”

“The Dream Box itself is a tribute to her original mentor and uncle, Bill Owens, who has worked tirelessly to preserve the American Chestnut tree,” the plaque continues. “As a final tribute, Dolly has placed a song which she has written to be released as her last.”

Fans wanting to see the box for themselves can visit it at Dollywood. The Tennessee amusement park made the decision to continue operations the day after Parton’s death.

“In her spirit, Dollywood will be open Wednesday as Dolly wanted, always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle—’the show must go on,’” the park said in a statement. “Together, we honor her by carrying forward her message of love, perseverance, and hope.”

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

