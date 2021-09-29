Fans and Artists Around the World Remember Miles Davis, 30 Years After Groundbreaking Artist Died

Tuesday (September 28), many around the globe honored the late, great jazz artist, Miles Davis, who died 30 years ago on September 28, 1991. He was 65-years-old.
Davis—who is known as much for his gravelly voice and smooth tones early in his career, as he is for changing, adapting his style and output as the result of influences he respected and wanted to learn from—was born in Alton, Illinois, and raised in St. Louis.
He studied at Juilliard and worked with Charlie Parker before releasing his debut record in 1951. To date, his catalog boasts over 200 releases, not including bootlegs. Davis, who is beloved today for allowing influences like rock and funk into his music, always sought the younger generations of artists and worked with legends like John Coltrane and many more.
Many on social media today remembered the artist. (And check out this piece we wrote with Davis’ family last year.)