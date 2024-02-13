Miranda Lambert Teases Unlikely Duet With Enrique Iglesias

Miranda Lambert has flexed her versatility muscle in recent years, most notably on 2023’s duet “If You Were Mine” with neo-soul artist (and fellow Texan) Leon Bridges. Now, the country star is teasing new music with an even unlikelier collaborator.

The “Gunpowder and Lead” singer posted a snippet Monday (Feb. 12) to social media of her upcoming ballad “Space In My Heart,” a duet with Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias.

“Texas meets Spain!” Lambert wrote, followed by a cowboy emoji. “Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one.”

“Space In My Heart” Set For Feb. 22 Debut

Listeners will have to wait until next week (Feb. 22) to hear the full song, but Lambert released an excerpt to whet fans’ appetites.

“You don’t love me yet, but I know you will,” Lambert and Iglesias sang in unison, their voices still distinct yet blending seamlessly. “If you only felt half of what I feel/ If you ever go, I will never change/ There’s a space in my heart, and it’s just your shape.”

Fans already seem to have found a space in their heart for the duet, although some expressed shock at the apparent genre clash.

“No way,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Miranda Lambert & Enrique Iglesias teaming up?”

“NEVER SAW THIS COMING,” another user commented.

Texas Meets Spain

Born in Madrid, Iglesias crossed over into the English-speaking market in the early 2000s, finding mainstream success with hits such as “Hero” and Bailamos.” The “King of Latin Pop” is also no strangers to duets, previously partnering with legendary names such as Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie and Usher.

“Space In My Heart” is Lambert’s first new release of 2024. Her last full-length album, Palomino, came in April 2022. However, the “Bluebird” singer has hinted at a new album, announcing last month that she was writing songs with fellow Pistol Annies member Ashley Monroe and Nashville newcomer Stephen Wilson, Jr.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)