Luke Combs Is Getting His Own Pop-up Channel on SiriusXM

Luke Combs’ first-ever single, “Hurricane”, was also his first No. 1 hit. Since then, he has landed at least 18 more chart-toppers, including “Beautiful Crazy”, “Beer Never Broke My Heart”, and “Fast Car.” As this year marks a decade of dominating country radio, the two-time Entertainer of the Year is offering fans a peek behind the curtain with the exclusive SiriusXM pop-up channel Luke Combs Radio.

Videos by American Songwriter

Launching today (Saturday, March 7), listeners can tune in to channel 79 until March 20. The show will then be available on channel 57 until March 27, and in the SiriusXM app until April 5.

Curating the channel himself, Combs includes music from artists of various genres who have inspired him, such as Alan Jackson, George Strait, Elton John and Billy Joel. Additionally, fans can expect to hear Combs’ lineup of No. 1 hits, including “Back in the Saddle,” “When It Rains It Pours”, and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

“Getting to have my own channel on SiriusXM is really crazy,” Combs said in a video posted to the company’s official Instagram account. “I hope fans… get to hear some stories they maybe haven’t heard… just to kind of maybe get to know me a little better.”

Luke Combs Has a New Album, Tour on the Way

The new channel launches as Luke Combs is gearing up to release his sixth studio album, The Way I Am, on March 20. He embarks on his headlining My Kinda Saturday Night Tour the next day, opening at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

[RELATED: Luke Combs Says Touring in Australia Cost Him a Once-In-A-Lifetime Moment: “I Dread the Conversation With My Son”]

Featuring tracks like “Back in the Saddle”, “15 Minutes”, and “My Kinda Saturday Night”, The Way I Am follows Combs’ 2024 album Fathers & Sons.

Although Fathers & Sons reached No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200, it didn’t yield the massive commercial success that Combs has previously seen in his decade-long career. That was intentional, he says.

“I say it was an inherently selfish project, truly,” he told the New York Times last month. “I’m kind of at the height of my career and I’m like, ‘Let’s make this acoustic record about being a dad.’ And everyone’s like, [expletive].”

With that said, the father of three has loftier expectations for The Way I Am.

“I would love to have all the things with this record: hits and big streaming songs and big performances and big awards,” Combs said. “I really do think that’s the goal.”

Featured image by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images