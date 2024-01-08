All You Need to Know About the Michigan Wolverines’ Fight Song “The Victors”: History, Lyrics, and More

College football fans across the country are getting ready for the national championship game tonight. The Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Washington Huskies at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. As with every other game, Michigan will take the field to their fight song “The Victors.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Michigan Wolverines have had the same fight song for more than a century. Louis Elbel, a music student at Michigan wrote the song in 1898 after the Wolverines claimed a last-minute 12-11 victory over the University of Chicago.

Legendary composer John Philip Sousa’s band was the first to play “The Victors” publicly. They did so in May of 1899 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. According to the university’s athletics page, Sousa later called it the “best college march ever written.”

Michigan Fight Song Lyrics

Now for a cheer they are here, triumphant!

Here they come with banners flying

In stalwart step they’re nighing

With shouts of vict’ry crying

We hurrah, hurrah, we greet you now

Hail!



Far we their praises sing

For the glory and the fame they’ve brought us

Loud let the bell them ring

For here they come with banners flying

Far we their praises tell

For the glory and the fame they’ve brought us

Loud let the bells them ring

For here they come with banners flying

Here they come, Hurrah!

Hail! To the victors valiant

Hail! To the conquering heroes

Hail! Hail! To Michigan

The leaders and the best

Hail! To the victors valiant

Hail! To the conquering heroes

Hail! Hail! To Michigan

The champions of the West

Some might hear the final lines of “The Victors” and be confused. After all, Michigan isn’t in the West. In 1898, though, the Wolverines competed in the Western Conference, a precursor to the modern Big Ten Conference. When the song was written, the conference included current Big 10 teams Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Purdue.

Michigan fans who are looking to get pumped up before the game can listen to this great rendition of “The Victors” by the Michigan marching band.

