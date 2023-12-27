Listen: Father John Misty Releases Bootleg Live Album with New Song “Corpse Dance”

Father John Misty released a new bootleg live album recently, Live at the Sunset Cultural Center, Carmel​-​by​-​the​-​Sea, CA 12​/​15​/​2023, where he debuted an unreleased song. The album was recorded on December 15 and released days later on December 25. It features an 18-song setlist and a live recording of the unreleased seven-minute song “Corpse Dance.”

There is no official news if “Corpse Dance” will appear on a new studio album from Father John Misty—AKA Joshua Michael Tillman—and fans only have access to it in a live version for now. The live album is the first offering from Tillman since Chloë and the Next 20th Century from 2022. He went on a headlining tour that year in support of the album, adding dates into Spring 2023.

Father John Misty Releases New Song on Live Bootleg Album

Previously, Tillman also played a series of festivals this year, such as Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival with Lana Del Rey and Foo Fighters in August, Ohana Festival in late September with Japanese Breakfast and The Killers, and Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky with Wilco and Waxahatchee in December. These all led up to his December 15 show in California, where he recorded his live album.

Live at the Sunset Cultural Center, Carmel​-​by​-​the​-​Sea, CA 12​/​15​/​2023 is available on Bandcamp. Tillman previously announced a bootleg series of live albums on Bandcamp in 2022 while on tour for Chloë. The first was from the archives, a show from 2015 in Brussels from the I Love You, Honeybear Tour. It seems like he’s still keeping up the tradition with Live at the Sunset Cultural Center.

Clocking in at 7 minutes 42 seconds, “Corpse Dance” features Tillman backing himself up on acoustic guitar and singing, She is patient / The act of creation / May one day produce a happy man / Won’t have to do the corpse dance with these arms. It’s possible Tillman performed “Corpse Dance” as a way to usher in new music and surprise fans, but there is currently no confirmed announcement of a new Father John Misty album at this time.

