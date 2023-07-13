Fender Mustang LT25 Review

In this day and age, we're constantly plugged in. From your day job to catching up with friends and family to simply getting dinner on the table, there seems no end to the apps and notifications and scrolling and sharing.

So can you blame us if we think playing guitar should be a respite from all this? Sometimes you just want to turn off your phone, plug in your guitar, crank it up, and forget the technological hustle and bustle.

And the Fender Mustang LT25 is here to help you do just this. If you want a digital practice guitar amp that features killer amp models, an easy-to-use intuitive interface, and none of the convoluted app integrations and facial recognition software and what have you, this could be just the amp for you.

Now you can have all the classic guitar amp models, built-in effects, and inspiring preset tones of a digital modeling amp without the risk of picking up your guitar and finding yourself 4 hours later scrolling on Instagram with no memory of what just happened.

Put the phone away, plug in your Mustang LT25, and give your playing the attention it deserves.

Overview

The Fender Mustang LT25 is the perfect practice amp for the player who wants classic Fender tone (and more) in a digital modeler that's small and quiet enough for home practice and low-key jam sessions.

This low-cost amp offers all the basic features you could want and none of the complicated tech you don't.

The single eight-inch speaker provides wonderful, clear sound quality and delivers all the amp's tone options, from sparkling Fender clean tones to high-gain crunch and sustain, with faithful fidelity.

Speaking of tone options, this amp boasts dozens of presets that run the gamut of classic guitar sounds, as well as some tones that are not-so-classic but really fun to play with nonetheless. And all the tones are fully customizable, with options to adjust gain, reverb, and more at the push of a button.

No need to worry about app integration or software updates—with the Mustang LT25, you can put your phone on airplane mode, tune out the rest of the world, and focus on your playing. All the tones of a cutting-edge digital modeler with none of the hassle of cutting-edge tech? Sign us up.

Fender has been dedicated to making quality products for everyone from the beginner guitarist to the seasoned pro since their beginnings at the dawn of electric guitar history, and they've definitely carried on the tradition with this versatile little amp.

Pros:

Awesome-sounding factory presets are customizable and programmable

Simple, easy-to-use interface

USB connectivity

Nice, portable size makes it great for home and jam sessions

Cons:

Some players might prefer to have a bit more onboard tech at this price point

Features and Benefits

The Mustang LT25 is a fairly simple 25W digital modeling combo amp with one eight-inch speaker, 30 preset tones, and USB connectivity. It's a great amp for home practices and small jam sessions.

Let's dive into some of the features and determine whether or not the Mustang LT25 is a good choice for you!

Control Panel

Let's start by checking out the amp's control panel. The Mustang LT25's controls are certainly a breath of fresh air in today's digital amp market. There's a gain knob, volume, master volume, and a 2-band EQ (Treble and Bass).

Like us, you might be concerned about the lack of a "Middle" knob, but trust us, you'll forget all about that once you dive into the presets.

The preset scroll knob and screen are really easy to use. Simply turn the knob to scroll through the presets and let it rip. You can also press in the knob, which allows you to edit, customize and save your own presets.

The Mustang LT25's control panel also allows you to access a great built-in tuner through the "tap" switch (which allows you to set your delay time). There's a headphone jack, auxiliary input, and USB output for recording and making the occasional firmware update.

Tone Options and Effects

The Fender Mustang LT25 comes equipped with 20 amp models, 25 effects, and 50 presets, 30 of which are pre-loaded, with 20 more easily accessible.

The 30 presets are an easy one-stop shop for pretty much any sound you could want, but they're also fully customizable in case you want more gain, reverb, etc.

These go all over the place, from country cleans with a hint of tasteful slapback to the "Octobot" setting, which is an octave effect with surging gain and delay.

There are 20 tones inspired by classic amps, which get you everything from Fender cleans and bluesy tube amp breakup to British-inspired chime and saturation to heaps of punishing metal distortion.

And you can further customize these amp models with your choice of stomp (gain), modulation, delay, or reverb effects.

Fender Tone App

What we find most appealing about the Fender Mustang LT25 is that it doesn't require a lot of tricky tech to operate, and you can have an awesome phone-free time just scrolling through the tones and jamming away on all the great sounds this amp has to offer.

That being said, there is an optional app integration if you're interested—but only the desktop version is compatible with the LT25.

The Fender Tone app allows access to hundreds of different amp models and pedals, and you can design your own custom signal chain for endless tonal interplay and experimentation.

Again, if it's top-level app integration and online tone libraries you want, you would do better to look elsewhere.

This amp offers a simple guitar-playing experience for those who can be satisfied with merely a few hundred tone options rather than hundreds of thousands. But who has time for all that, anyway?

Things to Consider Before Buying the Fender Mustang LT25

If you're shopping for a desktop practice amp or digital modeler, there are a few things to consider before you make your final decision.

Below, we'll outline a few of these important factors and help you to make an educated and wise purchasing decision.

Size and Power

If it's a practice amp you're after, you might first want to ascertain what type of amp best suits your needs. There's no way to get the best sound from a tube amp at low volumes, but the Fender Mustang LT25 faithfully reproduces some classic Fender amp tones.

That's why we think digital modelers are the best option when it comes to practice amps today. And while the Mustang LT25 comes with a huge number of great-sounding amp voices that will scratch the tone itch, you'll have to look elsewhere for tech features that can otherwise improve your practice experience.

The power rating and volume capabilities of the amp are something to consider if you have home use in mind. For practice purposes, a lower-wattage amp may be sufficient, but if you plan to play with others or perform in small venues, you might want an amp with higher wattage and volume options.

Higher-wattage digital amps will generally have attenuators or other means of dialing down the volume to a level suitable for practice while managing to dial in the same great tones you'd have at a higher volume.

The size and portability of the amp are important, though to a perhaps lesser level. If we're really talking practice amps here, any reasonable option is going to be relatively compact and lightweight.

You should instead consider whether a desktop amp or a more traditional combo amp chassis is the way to go.

Features and Effects

If you want a practice amp that's loaded with different amp models and effects, you can't go wrong with the Fender Mustang LT25.

Sure, there are other amps on the market that offer more in the way of features, but the Mustang will at least give you a large library of great amp models and effects at your fingertips.

There are a few different kinds of modeling technology at work in most digital modelers. Popular options include digital signal processing (DSP) and amp modeling software, which aim to replicate the sounds of different amplifier models and effects.

Interface and Connectivity

If you need any specific connectivity options on the amp, be sure to look out for features like headphone jacks, auxiliary inputs, USB ports for recording or firmware updates, and compatibility with any external pedals or footswitches you have in mind.

Digital modelers can be pretty complex to operate due to all the onboard tech and the vast and customizable tone banks they tend to feature.

Evaluate the usability and intuitiveness of the amp's control layout and user interface and ensure that it provides easy access to the settings and adjustments you need.

What Do the Reviews Say?

There's a new Mustang LT25 fan made every day. If you're still uncertain whether or not this is a high-quality user-friendly practice amp, just consider the reviews!

Players both old and young all over the web are raving about this awesome amplifier, and it's not hard to find a five-star Fender Mustang LT25 review:

That settles it: whether you're a beginner just finding your sound or an experienced player just looking for tons of cool tones to mess around with, the Fender Mustang LT25 is here to help you bring your playing to the next level.

Alternatives to the Fender Mustang LT25

If you prefer Marshall to Fender, look no further: decades of classic tones are at your fingertips with the Marshall Code 50. Boasting 14 preamps, 4 power amps, and 8 different speaker cab emulations, coupled with 24 great-sounding digital effects, this amp has everything you could want.

In contrast to the Mustang LT25, it’s powerful enough to gig with. But it can also serve as a great tool for the home studio with its USB connection and Bluetooth connectivity and corresponding interface app. A pricier option that offers plenty of features and twice the power.

If you’re looking for a digital modeling amp that does it all and has the power to match, the Katana 100 MkII could be just the thing you're looking for.

While the control panel is a bit more complicated than the Mustang LT25, the controls are still fairly intuitive. The ability to EQ and set FX parameters manually allows you to dial in custom tones for any setting—the possibilities are endless. Again, though: more power = more price.

Arguably the ultimate amp for home use, Positive Grid Spark 40 will keep your practice time inspired and super fun. The sheer number of effects available is absolutely flooring.

Never mind the loads of onboard tone settings — when used in conjunction with Spark’s app, you can access a 10,000+ tone library.

You can also stream songs to your amp and jam along, using the Auto Chord feature to transpose songs in real time!

And while it brings an impressive amount of power for an amp of its size, its two 4-inch speakers might not be capable of quite the same oomph of the Mustang's 1x8"—we wouldn't recommend hauling the Spark 40 down into your local subway station.

If you're looking for a practice amp with more features at around the same price point as the Fender Mustang LT25 and you're not afraid of a little tech, this could be a great option to check out.

Conclusion

When it comes to your precious playing time, you don't want to be distracted messing around with a bunch of tricky technology—you want to plug in, crank it up, and let the music carry you away! So why let your amp get in between you and the sounds in your head?

There's no such problem with the Fender Mustang LT25. This simple digital practice amp comes loaded with awesome-sounding presets that are easily accessible and customizable for your playing pleasure.

No need to worry about integrated apps or whether your Wi-Fi connection is strong enough to use your amp!

Best of all, the Fender Mustang LT25 is available at Sweetwater for an incredible price. The value speaks for itself—dozens of killer tones at your fingertips and endless hours of fun for approximately the price of a couple of large pizzas.

Need we say more? Get yourself a Mustang LT25 today!