Kendrick Lamar and Janet Jackson Announced as Headliners for ONE Musicfest

This fall in Atlanta, ONE Musicfest is bringing together some of the most astounding names in both the hip-hop and R&B scenes. On Wednesday (July 12), in partnership with Live Nation, ONE Musicfest revealed their lineup for their festival taking place on October 28-29 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

Along with headliners Kendrick Lamar and Janet Jackson, the event welcomes more stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, Bryson Tiller, Tems, Kodak Black, Chief Keef, and more. Additionally, in celebration of the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop in 2023, ONE Musicfest is introducing the 50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration & Stage, which will see icons from every era of the genre such as Nelly, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Drama, Waka Flocka Flame, Killer Mike, Trina, and more give performances.

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest,” the festival’s founder J. Carter said in a press release Wednesday. “To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

The announcement of ONE Musicfest comes just after both Lamar and Jackson wrapped up their respective international and nationwide tours. Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour, with openers Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, officially ended in November 2022, as it aided the promotion of his most recent studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. As for Jackson, her Together Again Tour with special guest Ludacris finished on June 21.

Although Early Bird general admission tickets are already sold out, regular general admission and multiple VIP packages for ONE Musicfest are available now on its website. Check out the entire lineup for the festival below.

