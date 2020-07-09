American Songwriter’s new issue streets next week (you can download the digital version here now), and features Finneas and sister/creative partner Billie Eilish discussing songwriting and learning how to play instruments when they were younger.

If you’re inspired and looking to learn how to play Billie Eilish’s songs on guitar or ukulele after reading the issue, Fender Play has you covered.

Fender Play Billie Eilish collection

Fender just announced that six of the singer’s songs (“&burn,” “my strange addiction,” “ocean eyes,” “Six Feet Under,” “watch” and “when the party’s over”) are now available for a complete online learning experience in their Fender Play app. Through July 23, new users will get three months of free online, guitar, bass and ukulele lessons. Everyone who signs up will also be entered in a giveaway for a chance to win a Fender ukulele, signed by Billie. Sign up by visiting Fender’s IG or fender.com/billie-eillish-ukulele-giveaway.