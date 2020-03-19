Music Video released for “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” from debut EP “Blood Harmony.”

He’s already won five Grammy awards, as a musician, songwriter and producer. Yet to most of the public, he still resides mostly in the shadow of his little sister, Billie Eilish, with whom he’s collaborated as producer, songwriting partner and best friend. Unlike almost all artists in this industry, he’s patiently and proudly used his multitude of musical gifts to help propel the brilliance and power of his sister wiith no overt need to promote himself. It’s established him, to the industry first before the public at large, as a production and songwriting force of nature, brilliant at creating music perfect to define a truly unique talent. As he’s done with Billie, he’s now doing with several other artists, including Selena Gomez (on her No. 1 single, “Lose You To Love Me”), Camila Cabello and more. At a time when it seems many music makers are looking backwards, FINNEAS is all about looking forward.

Now comes his time. As those in the know knew from the start, he’s a remarkable artist for many reasons, not the least of which was his generosity in allowing and enabling Billie to shine. Not unlike Mark Ronson, FINNEAS has been remarkable in his bountiful ability to channel all his talents to create the perfect song and record with ande for another artist, as Ronson did with Amy Winehouse and others.



Now comes the FINNEAS solo chapter. He’s been gradually stepping out as an artist himself with the official music video for “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night,” the latest single taken from his debut EP, Blood Harmony.



Championing aching melody and essential song craft, the single starts with only guitar and voice, and leads us directly into the heart of tradtional song splendor. Romantic, sensual, tuneful, heartfelt, soulful and compellingly conversational, it’s yet another perfect song for modern times.

FINNEAS, “Let’s Fall In Love for the Night”

The video, which received its broadcast premier today on MTV Live, mtvU, MTV International and the Viacom Times Square billboards, was directed by Sam Bennett. Shot in an impressive one take, it was filmed in downtown Los Angeles and features choreography by the talented Monika Felice Smith.



Last month, FINNEAS performed “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and is the latest visual to be released off his debut EP, following videos for the buoyant, up-tempo “Shelter, which MTV hailed as “a galvanic, acoustic guitar-driven number,” and poignant ballad, “I Lost A Friend,” which Consequence of Sound called “thoughtful” and “heartfelt,” praising his “soulful vocals,” “minimalist approach to instrumentation” and “layered harmonies.” The single is making waves at radio, currently sitting No. 17 on the Alternative Radio chart and racking up more than 80 million streams worldwide.



Earlier this year, FINNEAS received an impressive five Grammys, including the prestigious Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical as well as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year with his sister Billie Eilish for her groundbreaking No. 1 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and hit single ‘bad guy.’



FINNEAS co-produced (with Stephen Lipson) and co-wrote the official theme song and title track for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, alongside his sister Billie Eilish. The track features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. The song made its live debut alongside Zimmer and Marr on stage at this years BRIT Awards in London. FINNEAS also joined his sister for the 92nd Oscars, where they performed a stunning rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the show’s In Memoriam segment.



Though not busy promoting himself, he’s been awfully busy making music with many artists, quickly establishing himself as one of the greatest songwriting and production wizards around. His singularly soulful production can also be heard on Selena Gomez’ No. 1 single, “Lose You To Love Me,” JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ collaboration, “If The World Was Ending,” Camila Cabello’s “Used To This” (which he co-wrote) and “First Man” (both featured on her sophomore album, Romance), Tove Lo’s “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak” and most recently on the song “Past Life” by Trevor Daniel.

