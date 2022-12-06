First Look: Eric Church Set to Open Restaurant, Venue in Downtown Nashville

Construction is well underway on a new downtown Nashville haunt. Part watering hole, part restaurant, part music venue—Chief’s is poised to take over Broadway in 2023 with country star Eric Church at the helm.

In partnership with hospitality entrepreneur, Ben Weprin, the six-story project will celebrate the “Drink In My Hand” artist’s music and legacy while also creating a place for all. Not your run-of-the-mill restaurant and bar, Chief’s is set to be an experience.

Exterior rendering of Chief’s, set to open in 2023 at 200 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee | Rendering Courtesy of Chief’s / AJ Capital

The former Cotton Eyed Joe building, situated at 200 Broadway, will feature a ticketed indoor music venue with additional live entertainment spaces throughout. Chief’s will also house a live broadcasting studio for the recording of Church’s Outsiders Radio SiriusXM channel and other broadcasts from various media partners. A rooftop eatery, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ from the award-winning pit master Rodney Scott, will overlook the downtown area.

Tapping into Church as an artist, Chief’s will be full of character, boasting a unique décor throughout, such as a ground floor wallpapered in more than 3,000 concert posters from his storied career. See a rendering, below.

Interior rendering of Chief’s | Rendering Courtesy of Chief’s / AJ Capital

“I’ve had a blast working with Ben on the design of Chief’s,” Church said in a statement. “Like everything we do with our music, the same care and consideration has gone into every detail of this place. It will be unrivaled downtown. I can’t wait to play here.”

“Chief’s is an example of impactful design storytelling at its finest,” added Weprin, CEO and Founder of AJ Capital Partners. “We are excited to bring an experience unparalleled in the world of music, food, and entertainment to the heart of Broadway with one of the most storied properties downtown has seen. Through Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, two seated music venues, and a meaningful design, Chief’s is a physical manifestation to Eric Church and his musical legacy.”

Photo by Anthony D’Angi / Courtesy of EBIE Media