Five New Orleans Bands Killin’ The Game

New Orleans is one of the most significant musical cities in the United States. Along with Nashville, Austin, Seattle, New York City, and Los Angeles, what the Crescent City brings to the sonic table is incredible.

Here, we wanted to highlight five groups that are bringing great pride and honor to New Orleans, from funk to rock to rap and jazz. In other words, this is a simple New Orleans appreciation post.

On this list, we have Grammy Award-winners, late-night television show performers, cutting-edge players, and poets. Not to mention the Queen of Bounce. So, without further ado, let’s all take a moment and thank these acts and thank New Orleans!

Trombone Shorty (new album, Lifted, out April 29)

Tank and the Bangas (new album, Red Balloon, out May 13)

Big Freedia (the Queen of Bounce)

Chief Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (genre-bending jazz artist)

Jon Batiste (11 Grammy nominations in 2022)

Bonus: Hurray for the Riff Raff (new album dropped Feb 18)