Flashback, 1979: David Bowie Brings a British Audience into a New Decade with His Space-Age Hit

Kenny Everett was an incredibly popular radio and TV personality in the United Kingdom. The Kenny Everett Video Show allowed him to bring his comedy, characters, and sketches to audiences every week. It also provided a space for multiple popular musicians to perform for a nationwide television audience. On New Year’s Eve 1979, Everett delivered something special–The Will Kenny Everett Make It to 1980? Show featured performances from Suzi Quatro, the Boomtown Rats, Thin Lizzy, and the Sex Pistols. However, their performances have since been overshadowed by David Bowie.

That night, Bowie performed a new rendition of his 1969 hit song “Space Oddity.” Unlike other versions of the song, this rendition removed the orchestra elements and delivered the song in its raw form. Bowie played an acoustic guitar while backed by an unseen bassist and drummer. However, it was more than a new version of an already classic tune. Set changes and previously-recorded video segments made this the kind of performance that people are still talking about more than four decades later.

Those who enjoyed the new rendition of “Space Oddity” were in luck. Bowie released it as the B-side to his February 1980 single “Alabama Song.”

David Bowie Found His First Hit with “Space Oddity”

David Bowie released his first single, “Liza Jane,” in 1964. It, and most of the rest of his output from the decade, failed to chart. Then, in July 1969, he released “Space Oddity.” A combination of his songwriting, production, delivery, and timing made the song an international hit. It went to No. 1 in the United Kingdom. The single was a top 10 hit in Australia and the Netherlands. It also peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 in the United States.

David Bowie’s label, Phillips, rushed to release the single ahead of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The BBC also used the song as the soundtrack for their nationwide coverage of the historic event. This introduced the song and its writer to a massive audience.

