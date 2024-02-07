Jon Bon Jovi To Put His Stamp on Music City With Nashville Honky-Tonk

Jon Bon Jovi is aiming to bring a “rock and roll revolution” to Nashville.

The “Wanted Dead Or Alive” singer, along with his band, announced plans to open his newest business endeavor, JBJ’s Nashville, in the city’s popular Lower Broadway entertainment district.

The 37,000-square-foot venue, slated for a spring 2024 opening, will reportedly tower over Broadway the tallest and second-largest (by square footage) bar in the district, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday (Feb. 7.)

Development of the project was spearheaded by Nashville-based investment company Big Plan Holdings, led by Josh and Tara Joseph.

The endeavor fits in with Nashville’s Broadway Historic Preservation Overlay, which aims to carry the entertainment district into the future while still paying homage to its storied past.

Bon Jovi said in a statement that the band is looking forward to having a place to call home in Nashville.

“When Big Plan Holdings and the team of Josh and Tara Joseph asked us if we were interested, it wasn’t because we were just another rock band,” Bon Jovi said. “It was because we are a band with deep roots in Nashville. We have had wonderful times in Nashville recording several albums and working with some of the finest people in all the music business.

The rocker added, “I can’t wait to toast all of Broadway and get to know our neighbors!”

A Touch of Rock and Roll

The “It’s My Life” singer joins the likes of Eric Church, Garth Brooks, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean on the stretch of bars along Lower Broadway.

Bon Jovi is no stranger to either the restaurant industry or the country music scene. The rock legend founded JBJ Soul Kitchen in 2011, which has since expanded to four locations.

Additionally, Bon Jovi and his namesake band successfully crossed over into the country scene with 2007’s Lost Highway, which followed the success of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” a duet with Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles. The collaboration skyrocketed to the top of the U.S. country chart in May 2006.

