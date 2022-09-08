Flogging Molly Partners with Ukrainian Filmmakers for “A Song Of Liberty”

Acclaimed Irish rock band Flogging Molly has partnered with Ukrainian filmmakers, The Mad Twins, on their new music video for their single, “A Song Of Liberty.”

The animated video celebrates triumph against tyranny, from Ireland’s Easter Rising to the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year. The new song will also appear on the band’s new album, Anthem, which is set to drop on Friday (September 9). Fans can pre-order the album HERE.

Also, the band has recently announced some upcoming tour dates, which can be found below.

“We were working on this video for three months under air alerts and constant shelling of our country,” says Ukrainian twin sisters Olya and Vira Ischuk, also known as The Mad Twins. “Dave and Bridget got in touch with us for this very special song, which is meant to tell the Easter Rising story and highlight the universal message of nations who fought for their independence and identity. These are idealists who will fight and die for their ideas.

“We connected the story with the reality we are experiencing in Ukraine. Generations who went through two world wars paid with their blood for peace. Modern generations have grown up in a world where it is easy to take things for granted. We had calls with Dave talking about the video development where Dave exclaimed indignantly ‘What?! Again?! People have to go through war again?!’ We’ve been going through this for over six months now: life plans stopped, our friends were drafted, some of them have already been killed, friends’ homes have been destroyed or looted, and the lucky ones have been evacuated to a safer region or abroad. Generations of Ukrainians have been traumatized for a lifetime.”

“It’s a song of freedom, which I wrote as a recounting of a dark period in Irish history. But suddenly the injustice, and the fight against it, became current events,” Flogging Molly’s Dave King says. “And so our Ukrainian friends, who’ve had their freedom taken away from them, created something with it that seeks to inspire hope in everyone.”

A donation button for N.Y.-based charity Razom for Ukraine (Together for Ukraine) has been added to the video on the band’s YouTube channel.

Anthem reunites Flogging Molly with Steve Albini, who also worked with the septet on their beloved early aughts albums, Swagger and Drunken Lullabies.

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters resume their U.S. co-headlining tour on Friday (Sept. 9), with the bands joined by openers Tiger Army and The Skints. Tickets are available via HERE.

Anthem track list:

1. These Times Have Got Me Drinking

2. A Song of Liberty

3. Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails)

4. No Last Goodbyes

5. The Croppy Boy ’98

6. This Road Of Mine

7. (Try) Keep The Man Down

8. Now Is The Time

9. Lead The Way

10. These Are The Days

11. The Parting Wave

Tour dates

U.S. co-headlining tour with The Interrupters:

September 9 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors

September 10 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater

September 11 Salt Lake City, UT Complex Outdoors – The Lot

September 13 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 16 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 17 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

September 20 Sacramento, CA Heart Health Park

September 21 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 23 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 24 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 25 Las Vegas, NV Beach Stage at Mandalay Bay Resort

