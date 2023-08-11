Florence + the Machine Release Compilation Album Handpicked by Florence Welch

Florence + the Machine has just released a 39-track collection from their extensive discography titled Under Heaven Over Hell. The project is handpicked by Florence Welch, the lead vocalist of the band. The compilation album is currently available to stream, and can also be purchased as a digital download.

Under Heaven Over Hell features songs from all of Florence + the Machine’s five studio albums, Lungs, Ceremonials, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, High As Hope, and Dance Fever. Songs featured on Under Heaven Over Hell include “Delilah,” “Hunger,” “All This And Heaven Too,” “Dog Days Are Over,” and many more. All five records were released between 2009 and 2022.

In addition to the release of Under Heaven Over Hell, Florence + the Machine has announced that they will be playing at some major festivals across Europe this summer. This August, the band headline Boardmasters in Newquay, U.K., Pukkelpop in Hasselt, Belgium, Rock En Seine in Paris, France, and several more. Florence + the Machine will also be playing at Meo Kalorama in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 1 and at Cala Mijas in Malaga, Spain, on September 2.

Florence + the Machine’s fifth studio album, Dance Fever, was released in May 2022, and received a positive critical reaction. Florence Welch discussed the ins and outs of recording the group’s latest album during an interview with NPR.

“It was like the album kind of came to me in a flood and it was like a fever. It was like, ‘You can try and settle and not write, or you can get carried away in this fever of songs.’ And I really did,” Welch told NPR. “And the album became about that feeling, the beginning of it, of being sort of dragged away by your own creativity — from stability, from home, from more domestic pursuits. I felt like I went to New York to make it in this kind of fever of creativity that I was already questioning. I was already like, oh, is this a good idea? But I’m going to do it anyway because it feels so good in the moment.”

Check out the official track list for Under Heaven Over Hell below:

1. “Heaven Is Here”

2. “Dog Days Are Over”

3. “Choreomania”

4. “Delilah”

5. “Hunger”

6. “Shake It Out”

7. “King”

8. “Cosmic Love”

9. “Spectrum”

10. “Falling”

11. “My Love”

12. “All This And Heaven Too”

13. “Drumming Song”

14. “Ship To Wreck”

15. “Free”

16. “Third Eye”

17. “Between Two Lungs”

18. “Big God”

19. “Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)”

20. “What The Water Gave Me”

21. “Which Witch”

22. “Dream Girl Evil”

23. “My Boy Builds Coffins”

24. “Girls Against God”

25. “Seven Devils”

26. “Blinding”

27. “The Bomb”

28. “What Kind Of Man”

29. “Never Let Me Go”

30. “Mermaids”

31. “Only If For A Night”

32. “June”

33. “No Light, No Light”

34. “Mother”

35. “The End Of Love”

36. “Cassandra”

37. “Heartlines”

38. “I’m Not Calling You A Liar”

39. “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful”

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images