Swedish Electronic Group Fever Ray Releases New Music Video; Announces Tour

Fever Ray has released a new music video for their song “North.” The song is a slow, moody, electronic track that won’t be soon forgotten. Fever Ray is the pseudonym for Swedish musician Karin Dreijer, one-half of the group The Knife, who are known for songs like “Pass This On.”

The video for “North,” directed by Martin Falck and features Dreijer sitting in a snowy, mountainous landscape, is strange and ambient, much like the song itself. The video clocks in at four minutes and eight seconds, and has currently garnered 12k views on Youtube in six hours.

“North” is part of Fever Ray’s third studio album, Radical Romantics, which was released in March and features Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

In addition to the release of the video, Fever Ray has announced a brief world tour for 2023. The tour will begin on August 17 at Paredes de Coura Festival in Praia do Taboão, Portugal, and will conclude with a concert at Corona Capital in Mexico City, Mexico on November 18.

The tour only consists of 11 dates that land in several major cities, including London, Paris, Denver, Austin, and Los Angeles. All of the shows in the US feature drag queen and musician Christeene as the opening act.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Dreijer was asked if any of the songs from Radical Romantics were more difficult to write than others. “I think writing is always a mix of easy and light — some days everything is clear and some days everything’s a struggle,” Dreijer said. “I work office hours, mostly. I think routines are the best way to get things done, even though routines also [can] be a struggle. Days when you don’t get ideas, you just practice — practice a new instrument, practice vocals, practice a new plug-in. You just have to stay in it.”

Check out all of Fever Ray’s scheduled tour dates below:

08-17 Praia do Taboão, Portugal – Paredes de Coura Festival

08-19 London, England – Field Day

08-20 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

08-25 Paris, France – Rock en Seine

11-05 Austin, TX – Emo’s

11-07 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11-08 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11-10 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11-12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11-14 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11-18 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage