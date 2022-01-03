Folk-Rock Trio, Mumford & Sons, Embrace the New Year in the Buff with Cheeky Polar Plunge

British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons left 2021 behind and rang in the New Year together. They also left a few other things behind.

In a boisterous declaration—”Happy New Year from the lads!”—the musical trio ran from the camera before diving into the ocean wearing only their birthday suits. Embracing the true nature of a polar plunge, the band delighted their nearly 900 thousand Instagram followers with documentation of their icy dip. The puns poured in the comment section with a few standouts like “Mumford and Buns,” “Happy Nude Year,” and “Cheeky.”

This style of celebration may not be for everyone, but the folk-rockers seemed eager to mark the end of 2021. This past year, former guitarist Winston Marshall officially left the band after a political controversy arose. Marshall had publically praised a right-wing author on his Twitter account. After this separation, Marshall is planning to release a podcast in the new year titled Marshall Matters. On the podcast, the former Mumford & Sons member will be “[i]nterviewing people across the creative industries to find out what indeed is the state of the arts.”