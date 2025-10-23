Lainey Wilson Surprises Crowd with Mumford & Sons Performance of Her Hit “Things a Man Oughta Know” in Nashville

Growing up in a town of just a few hundred people, Lainey Wilson watched her name completely take over Nashville. Thanks to songs like “4x4xU” and “Watermelon Moonshine”, the singer captivated fans and even country music as she won the Entertainer of the Year award in 2023. Releasing four studio albums and headlining several tours, Wilson recently took the stage alongside Mumford & Sons for a special duet of “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Not her first special appearance, the idea of Wilson joining forces with Mumford & Sons might sound odd for some. The folk rock band was formed in London back in 2007. Throughout the years, the band dominated the charts with albums like Wilder Mind and Delta. They even won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year thanks to Babel. But outside of fame and accolades, the band appeared to be big fans of Wilson.

When performing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Mumford & Sons couldn’t end the night without a special guest. And since their concert was in the heart of country music, there was no better person than Wilson. Together, the stars covered not just “Things A Man Oughta Know” but also “Awake My Soul.”

[RELATED: “Somewhere Over Laredo” Gets Even Sweeter With Lainey Wilson’s Youngest Duet Partner Yet]

Lainey Wilson Discusses The Pressure Of Touring

With fans loving the special performance, those online also shared their love for the surprise duet.

“Never knew I needed this duet till right now.” “You guys should record a song together.” “Damn! What a beautiful surprise you guys all got!! How beautiful!!” “Lainey Wilson, we need this version released!!! Y’all sound amazing together.”

While gaining praise from fans, Wilson added her own thoughts, writing, “Those boys are the best. What a night.”

Although Wilson loved her time on stage, she once discussed the pressure that comes with helming a tour. Detailing how much work goes into a single show, she said, “There’s a lot of pressure around that. We went from five people in our crew a year and a half ago to 60. So I’m helping 60 families, ya know — that’s a lot of pressure.”

Never wanting to let those around her down, Wilson admitted, “I gotta be able to show up my best self and be rested and feel good and be mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally OK.”

Whether it’s her own tour or a surprise duet, Wilson keeps reminding Nashville exactly why she’s its brightest new voice.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)