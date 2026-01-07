Foo Fighters’ Guitarist To Miss Tour Dates After “Bizarre Gardening Accident”

Pat Smear won’t be on stage with Foo Fighters for their next shows. The band recently took to Instagram that the guitarist will miss several shows after an accident in the garden.

The band shared the disappointing news in a cheeky way, by creating a fake tabloid cover with the headline: “Pat Smear Bizarre Gardening Accident!”

As for the cover photo, that was a shot of a laughing Smear giving the camera the finger as he leaves the scene on a stretcher.

“In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s**t out of his left foot,” the band captioned the pic of the faux magazine cover. “This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal.”

“We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible,” the captioned continued. “Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend.”

Though Foo Fighters was poking fun at Smear with their post, rockstars have been known to injure themselves in the garden.

Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro die while spraying insecticides in his yard and Queen guitarist Brian May ripped his gluteus maximums after some “over-enthusiastic gardening,” Rolling Stone reported.

Foo Fighters’ Upcoming Shows

The band did not share a timeline for Smear’s return. They’re slated to play shows in Mexico, Los Angeles, and Australia this month. Smear is likely to miss all three concerts.

After those shows, they won’t be back on the stage until May, when they’ll play Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A busy summer will follow, as Foo Fighters will set off on their Take Cover Tour. They’ll start off by traveling across Europe, before ending the run with dates in the U.S., and Canada from through September.

Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, and Gouge Away will all serve as supporting acts for the trek.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID



