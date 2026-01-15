Foo Fighters Honor Guitarist Who Missed Dave Grohl’s Birthday Show Due to “Bizarre” Accident

Pat Smear may not have been on the stage with Foo Fighters during their most recent show, but the band didn’t let the audience forget about their guitarist.

Videos by American Songwriter

Foo Fighters performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 14, which also happened to be frontman Dave Grohl’s birthday.

Before the band took the stage, though, the evening started with a video message from Smear, who recently injured himself in a gardening accident.

The clip started by showing Smear’s foot in a boot, before panning around to show the guitarist sitting on his couch.

“Happy birthday, Dave! Sorry I can’t be there,” Smear said in the clip, before introducing the band.

Foo Fighters proceeded to come onto the stage, with Grohl telling the crowd, “We’re going to start this off right! We’re going to sing one for Pat Smear.”

With that, the band began playing their 1997 song “My Hero.” Grohl even told the audience of Smear, “He’s my hero!”

Foo Fighters’ Pat Smear Injured Himself Gardening

The concert came days after Foo Fighters announced Smear would miss several concerts after he sustained an injury during a “bizarre gardening accident.”

According to the band, Smear smashed “the s**t out of his left foot” during the incident, breaking “multiple bones” in the process.

“We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible,” the band wrote. “Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend.”

The band did not share a timeline for Smear’s return. They’ll soon head to Australia for a show on Jan. 24. After that, they’ll have a break until May, when they’ll play Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A busy summer will follow, as Foo Fighters will set off on their Take Cover Tour. They’ll start off by traveling across Europe, before ending the run with dates in the U.S., and Canada from through September.

Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, and Gouge Away will all serve as supporting acts for the trek.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images