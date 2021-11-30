Foo Fighters Unveil 2022 Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have confirmed 17 dates for their 2022 tour of North America.

Supporting the band’s 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight, the tour will take the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees to stadiums, amphitheaters, and festivals throughout the country from May through August of 2022. Opening acts will also be added soon, according to the announcement.

Stops include the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York City, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The band is also scheduled to play the Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal, July 2022, and will join Guns N’ Roses, Kiss, and Korn as the headliners for Rockville fest in May 2022.

Foo Fighters originally canceled their 2020 Van Tour due to the pandemic, along with a run of dates in 2021, following COVID-19 cases within their touring camp. On July 23, 2021, the band played a sold-out show for more than 15,000 vaccinated fans for the re-opening of Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 2022 tour marks the more extensive set of dates the band has released since releasing Medicine at Midnight in February of 2021.

Photo: Danny Clinch / Nasty Little Man PR