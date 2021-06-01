Foo Fighters Reveal First Dates of 26th Anniversary Tour

Already locked into headlining slots at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Bottlerock this summer and fall, the Foo Fighters have revealed the first dates of their 26th Anniversary Tour, which will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 28 with Radkey in the supporting slot.

These new dates are the first for the band, following their cancelled Van Tour in 2020, which also coincided with the Foo Fighters’ 25th Anniversary. The 25th anniversary shows would have brought the band to all the cities they originally played during their first tour together in 1995.

The six dates are also the first, following the release of the Foo Fighters 10th album Medicine at Midnight (Roswell/RCA) earlier this year with singles “Shame Shame,” “No Son of Mine,” and “Waiting on a War.”

Cancelled tours aside, frontman Dave Grohl kept busy during the pandemic producing the six-part series premieres From the Cradle to the Stage TV series, which aired on Paramount+, released his Van Life documentary What Drives Us, penned the pandemic-inspired “Eazy Sleazy” with Mick Jagger, and revealed his upcoming first book “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” out Oct. 3.

The Foo Fighters’ 26th Anniversary Tour Dates:

July 28 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

July 30 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

August 5 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

August 7 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK

August 9 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM