Foreigner Is the First Confirmed Performer for the 2027 Rock Legends Cruise, with Original Singer Lou Gramm as a Special Guest

The 13th installment of the Rock Legends Cruise is taking place this year from February 23 to February 27. While the 2026 event is still ongoing, the first headliner for the 2027 edition of the nautical rock festival has just been announced.

Videos by American Songwriter

Foreigner has been confirmed to perform on the cruise, and original frontman Lou Gramm will be joining the band as its special guest. The 14th Rock Legends Cruise will leave Port Miami in Florida on February 21 and return on February 25. The vacation experience will feature two full days of performances at sea. The voyage also will include a stop in Costa Maya, Mexico.

[RELATED: Listen to Foreigner Frontman Lou Gramm’s New Solo Single, the Rock Anthem “Young Love”, Featuring Def Leppard’s Viv Campbell]

A full lineup for the event will be announced at a later date at RockLegendsCruise.com. Foreigner’s performances on the cruise will mark the launch of 50th anniversary celebrations for the band’s 1977 self-titled debut album. Fans setting sail on the ship can expect to see Gramm singing some of the classic tunes from the album.

Foreigner’s current lineup features Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, former Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarists Bruce Watson and John Roth, and drummer Chris Frazier.

More About Lou Gramm

Gramm has been performing with Foreigner as a special guest at a variety of shows during the last few years. Most recently, he appeared at a series of eight concerts in December 2025 that promoted the recent release of a deluxe reissue of Foreigner’s classic 1981 album 4. The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also will perform with the group at six similar concerts in Florida this April.

Gramm also will be releasing a new solo album titled Released on March 27. The 10-track collection features songs he co-wrote with longtime collaborator Bruce Turgon in the 1980s, but only recently finished recording. Lou has just debuted a second advance track from the record, “Long Hard Look,” available now via digital formats. The first advance track was a song titled “Young Love” that featured Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell.

You can pre-order Released now.

Meanwhile, Gramm is planning to tour throughout 2026 in support of the album. A full list of dates will be announced soon. Lou currently has three confirmed shows lined up with his solo band, Lou Gramm All-Stars. Those performances are scheduled for May 9 in Wabash, Indiana; May 28 in Stamford, Connecticut; and May 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Prior to those concerts, Gramm will be performing on the 2026 ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise, taking place in late March.

More About Foreigner’s Touring Plans

Foreigner is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its formation in 2026. The band has more than 75 concerts scheduled this year.

The band kicked things off on February 25 with the first in a series of five unplugged performances in Colorado. The rockers then will head to Las Vegas for a five-show residency running from March 6 to March 14 that will feature the group accompanied by an orchestra. That will be followed by five more orchestral concerts in California.

After a few regular headlining shows on the West Coast in late March, Foreigner will play the aforementioned run of Florida concerts with Gramm.

From June 5 through July 2, the band will play a variety shows in Europe.

From July 23 through August 29, Foreigner will team up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for a North American outing dubbed the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour. The band also has almost 20 additional U.S. headlining concerts scheduled in September and October.

Visit ForeignerOnline.com for a full list of tour dates.

(Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)