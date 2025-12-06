Foreigner Switches up Setlist as Lou Gramm Rejoins Lineup, Including One Song Not Performed Since 1985

In 1976, vocalist Lou Gramm, guitarist Mick Jones, bassist Ed Gagliardi, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald came together to form Foreigner in New York City. Five decades, 80 million records sold globally, and several lineup changes later, they’re still going strong. To celebrate the deluxe reissue of the band’s chart-topping 1981 album 4, Lou Gramm is rejoining Foreigner as a special guest for an eight-show run. And they are bringing the nostalgia, updating the setlist for this string of December concerts. During the second of two shows at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York, the band dusted off a live staple that they haven’t performed in 40 years.

Foreigner Reunites Onstage With “Original ‘Jukebox Hero’”

“So, I’m actually glad we’re going to do this next. Because, g– d—,” newly initiated lead singer Luis Maldonado said onstage Thursday (Dec. 4.) “You know, the man who recorded those vocals… well, he’s here. And I don’t think that was loud enough for him. Ladies and gentlemen, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the original ‘Jukebox Hero’—my friend, Mr. Lou Gramm!”

Strolling onstage, the 75-year-old Gramm said, “Here’s a song I love from Foreigner 4. This is called ‘Luanne.’”

And with that, the band launched into a soaring medley of “Luanne,” “Girl on the Moon,” and “Urgent.”

Gramm wrote “Luanne” with Mick Jones as the fifth and final single from their 1981 album 4. Former Rolling Stone editor Kurt Loder mused that the track “sounds like a lost page out of the John Fogerty songbook.”

“Thought I never hear Lou sing LOUANN again,” one fan commented on YouTube. “He nailed with the band.”

Passing the Torch

The Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour also marks Maldonado’s first U.S. performances at the helm. He and Gramm are sharing the stage with longtime members Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitar and Chris Frazier on drums.

After wrapping this special eight-show run on Dec. 13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Foreigner has already packed their 2026 schedule. Following a series of orchestral shows in March, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will team up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for next summer’s Double Trouble Double Vision Tour.

Featured image by Joy Malone/Getty Images

