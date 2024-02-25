Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Thanks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Talks Mick Jones’ Parkinson’s Battle

Foreigner has finally been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and former frontman Lou Gramm took to Instagram today to express his gratitude in a heartfelt video message to fans and the Hall of Fame alike.

In the message, the 73-year-old rocker thanked the Hall of Fame for the nomination. He was quick to acknowledge lead guitarist Mick Jones for “his courage as he faces Parkinson’s.” Jones recently announced that he has been battling Parkinson’s disease for some time. He is currently the only remaining original member of the band. Gramm has similarly battled health issues since his departure from Foreigner in 2002.

Gramm went on to thank his friends in the music industry. He also thanked late members of Foreigner, Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi.

“Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi were vital contributing members of the early Foreigner, said Gramm.

“And I know they’re somewhere in the hereafter fist pumping and cheering for this nomination.”

The Long Campaign for Foreigner’s Hall of Fame Nomination

Many fans in the comments of Gramm’s Instagram post expressed their shock that it took this long for the nearly 48-year-old band to get their flowers.

“You should have been in the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame years and years ago!” said one fan.

The nom may have never even happened if it wasn’t for the tireless campaigning of Mick Jones’ stepson, producer Mark Ronson. Ronson sought the help of fellow musicians and Foreigner superfans Jack Black, Dave Grohl, Slash, Chad Smith, and Josh Homme to create a video campaign for Foreigner’s nomination.

The video campaign features quips from the famous fans. It also features a quick look back at Foreigner from Ronson’s perspective.

“Everything that made me want to be a record producer came from being in the studio watching Foreigner make records,” said Ronson.

Fans can cast their vote for Foreigner via the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website.

Photo courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

