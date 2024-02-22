With Mick Jones Battling Parkinson’s Disease, Stepson Mark Ronson Urges Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Give Foreigner Their Due

While considered one of the best-selling bands of all time, Foreigner produced hit songs like “Cold as Ice”, “Headknocker”, and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” First formed back in 1976, guitarist Mick Jones is the last remaining original member of the band. Sadly, Jones recently announced he has been battling Parkinson’s Disease for “several years”. No longer performing, the guitarist’s stepson, Mark Ronson, called on icons like Dave Grohl, Slash, and Chad Smith to help Foreigner get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Back in 1983, Jones found himself engaged to Ann Dexter. While their history involved getting married, divorcing, only to marry again, at the time, Jones found inspiration in their love and wrote “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Besides marrying, Jones also became the stepdad to Dexter’s children, Samantha, Charlotte, and Mark Ronson. For Ronson, he followed his stepfather into the music industry, producing hits like “Uptown Funk!” with Bruno Mars and helping coordinate the soundtrack for the hit film Barbie. Now, with Foreigner a nominee for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the producer is hoping to use his connections to get the band a spot in history.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Ronson detailed the impact both Jones and Foreigner had on him. He captioned the video, writing, “Everything that made me want to be a record producer came from being in the studio watching Foreigner make records. I’m still completely in awe of the sound of those first five albums. Guitars with swagger and bite. Heavy drums that groove like a mutha with the bass. Wide layers of synths. And then there’s that voice. And those songs. It’s really crazy.”

Mark Ronson Shares His Love For His Stepdad

Like many fans, Ronson seemed perplexed that 2024 marked the first year Foreigner found themselves on the ballot for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Posting some “fun facts” about the group, he added, “Foreigner are the most played band on classic rock radio to not be in the hall of fame. They’ve been sung by our fave characters from The Simpsons, The Office, I, Tonya, Stranger Things and Wet Hot American Summer.”

In the video, stars like Jack Black, Grohl, Slash, and Smith shared how much the band impacted their own journeys. With Ronson getting big names to help support Foreigner, he ended his post with, “Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything. But I’m also a MEGA fan just like Dave, Jack, Slash, Chad and Josh (shown here). Enjoy this video and VOTE BABY VOTE!”

