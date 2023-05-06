5 Songs You Didn’t Know John Lennon and Paul McCartney Wrote for Other Artists

Aside from writing a majority of the entire Beatles catalog, in their earliest days as songwriters, John Lennon and Paul McCartney also wrote and produced songs for other artists.

Their songs, some of which were written by the duo in the late 1950s, were also recorded by The Beatles later on. Lennon-McCartney was credited with The Rolling Stones‘ 1963 hit “I Wanna Be Your Man,” along with several tracks for groups like The Fourmost, Billy J. Kramer with The Dakotas, and pop due Peter and Gordon.

Lennon-McCartney also offered songs —many of which became hits— to singer and fellow Liverpool friend Cilla Black, along with Mary Hopkin (also produced by McCartney) and her No. 2 single “Goodbye,” The Strangers with Mike Shannon (“One and One is Two”), singer P.J. Proby (“That Means a Lot”), The Applejacks (“Like Dreamers Do”), among other acts.

In addition to the initial American Songwriter list of 6 Songs You Didn’t Know Lennon and McCartney Wrote for Other Artists in 2022, here’s a look at five more songs by other artists that are credited to Lennon-McCartney.

1. “Love of the Loved,” Cilla Black (1963)

Supported by her friends The Beatles, the late Liverpool singer Cilla Black started her career as a singer in 1963. Lennon and McCartney even wrote a few songs for Black, including “Love of the Loved” in 1963 and “It’s For You,” which was released a year later and also features McCartney on piano.

In 1966, Black also recorded the Burt Bacharach and Hal David song “Alfie” from the film of the same name, starring Michael Caine, and later went to work as a television host. Black continued to release new music through her 16th and final album, Cilla All Mixed Up, which was released several years before her death in 2015.

Each time I look into your eyes

I see that there a heaven lies

And as I look

I see the love of the loved

Someday they’ll see that from the start

My place has been deep in your heart

And in your heart

I see the love of the loved

2. “I’ll Be on My Way,” Billy J. Kramer with The Dakotas (1963)

In 1963, British pop singer Billy Kramer and his band the Dakotas released the song “I’ll Be On My Way,” as a B-side to their hit debut single “Do You Want to Know a Secret.” It was one of several songs penned for the group by Lennon-McCartney, including “Bad To Me,” “I Call Your Name,” “I’ll Keep You Satisfied,” and “From a Window.”

“I’ll Be On My Way” peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. chart, for Kramer and The Dakotas, just under The Beatles’ “From Me to You,” which held the top spot.

To help promote the Dakotas’ single, The Beatles also released their recording of the song on a 1963 broadcast of the BBC radio show Side by Side, but their version was never officially released until more than 30 years later on their 1994 album, Live at the BBC.

The sun is fading away

That’s the end of the day

As the June light turns to moonlight

I’ll be on my way

Just one kiss and I’ll go

Don’t hide the tears that don’t show

As the June light turns to moonlight

I’ll be on my way

To where the winds don’t blow

And golden rivers flow

This way will I go

3. “Tip of My Tongue,” Tommy Quickly (1963)

Though The Beatles recorded “Tip of My Tongue” in 1962, producer George Martin wasn’t too keen on the results, so it’s one of a few songs the band has never officially released to this day.

The song didn’t stay shelved for too long. Instead, the Lennon-McCartney track—also one of three songs written by the duo to not hit the charts—was released as a single by the British rocker Tommy Quickly.

When I want to speak to you

It sometimes it sometimes takes a week or two

To think of things I want to say to you

Oh, words just stay on the tip of my tongue



La, la, la

When the skies are not so blue

There is not much left for me to do

Just think of something new to say to you

Oh, words just stay on the tip of my tongue

4. “Hello Little Girl,” The Fourmost (1963)

In 1964, the Merseybeat band The Fourmost had their biggest hit with “A Little Loving.” A year earlier, the band also released two songs written by Lennon-McCartney: “I’m in Love” and “Hello Little Girl.”

The Beatles’ version of “Hello Little Girl” was later released on their 1995 compilation Anthology 1.

When I see you every day

I say, Mm mm hello little girl

When you’re passing on your way

I say, Mm mm hello little girl

When I see you passing by

I cry, Mm mm hello little girl

When I try to catch your eye

I cry, Mm mm hello little girl

I send you flowers but you don’t care

You never seem to see me standing there

I often wonder what you’re thinking of

I hope it’s me and love love love

5. “A World Without Love,” Peter and Gordon (1964)

Lennon and McCartney handed over several hits to the pop duo of Peter and Gordon, including “Woman” (featuring McCartney credited as Bernard Webb), “I Don’t Want to See You Again,” “Nobody I Know,” and their No. 1 hit “A World Without Love.”

The latter track topped the U.K. singles chart and the Billboard Hot 100.

Please lock me away

And don’t allow the day

Here inside where I hide

With my loneliness

I don’t care what they say I won’t stay

In a world without love

Birds sing out of tune

And rain clouds hide the moon

I’m okay, here I’ll stay

With my loneliness

Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images