Frances Forever Releases New Single, “Certified Fool”

Burgeoning pop star Frances Forever (born Frances Garrett) has released their newest single, “Certified Fool.”

The song, which is about feeling “dumb,” showcases Frances Forever’s signature bright vocals and spacious sounds. It’s the latest offering from the Boston-based and Baltimore-born artist, who rose to fame in 2020 with their hit track “Space Girl” from their 2021 EP, paranoia party.

“‘Certified Fool,” said the musician exclusively to American Songwriter, “is what I want to be listening to at this point in my life. There are so many soundtracks and movies about coming of age; finding yourself in high school.

“But no one really talks about a sort of ‘second coming of age,’ when you get told that you’re an adult and get thrown out into the real world. I’m writing from experiences I’m going through right now, and this song is me reaching out to see if anyone else needs this music as much as I do.”

Listen to the new single below.

Check out their upcoming tour dates and the music video for the hit, “Space Girl,” below.

FRANCES FOREVER TOUR DATES

(*supporting Misterwives)

11/12/21 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA *

11/13/21 – Georgia Theater – Athens, GA *

11/14/21 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN *

11/16/21 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX *

11/17/21 – Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX *

11/19/21 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ *

11/21/21 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA [headlining show]

11/22/21 – El Rey Theater – Los Angeles, CA *

11/23/21 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA *

11/26/21 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR *

11/27/21 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA *

11/29/21 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT *

12/1/21- Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO *

12/3/21 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL *

12/4/21 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI *

12/5/21 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH *

12/7/21 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit – Detroit, MI *

12/9/21 – Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA *

12/10/21 – University at XL Live – Harrisburg, PA *

12/11/21 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia,PA *

12/14/21 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC *

12/15/21 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC *

12/17/21 – Webster Hall – New York (NYC), NY *

12/18/21 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA *

12/19/21 – Webster Hall – New York (NYC), NY *

Photo by Lani Parrilla / Biz3