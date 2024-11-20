Free Garth Brooks Concert on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Abruptly Canceled “Due to a Variety of Reasons”

When looking back on the career of Garth Brooks, the country singer appeared to dominate country music thanks to hits like “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “Friends in Low Places.” Throughout the decades, the singer sold over 170 million albums and landed in the both the Songwriters and Country Music Hall of Fame. He was even the youngest recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Continuing to expand his career, Brooks looked to host a mini-concert on Jimmy Kimmel Live. That was until it was abruptly canceled.

On Monday, November 25th, Brooks hoped to appear on the show to give fans a free concert. Over the last few days, the company 1iota promoted the special event, tweeting, “Garth Brooks is bringing his magic to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ with an exclusive outdoor mini-concert! Be there as country music’s legend lights up the stage. Request your FREE tickets now.”

Getting to see Brooks in concert is special, but to see him for free is even better. And with fans already receiving their tickets, many shared their excitement about the upcoming concert – until an email informed them the event was canceled.

Learning about the canceled concert from an email, fans read, “Unfortunately, the Garth Brooks Outdoor Mini-Concert at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Monday, November 25 has been canceled and will no longer proceed as scheduled. Television production decisions can fluctuate due to a variety of reasons.” Continuing with their statement, the company added, “We hate delivering disappointing news, and we hope you will join us in the future for another exciting fan experience. Unfortunately, in the world of television, these things sometimes happen. This event will not be rescheduled.”

Garth Brooks Fires Back At Accuser

While no specific reason was given as to why the free concert was canceled, Brooks has dealt with a great deal of accusations over the past months. According to reports, an individual who filed under Jane Roe accused Brooks of rape and sexual assault.

Maintaining his innocence, Brooks released a statement surrounding the allegations, explaining, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another.”

While his legal battle continues, the sudden cancelation of the singer’s free concert continues to confuse many fans of Brooks.

