From “Start Me Up” to “Shut Me Down”: Planned Rolling Stones Series Axed by FX

A planned FX dramatic series focusing on the heyday of The Rolling Stones has been put on the back burner. According to an exclusive report in Deadline, the show’s producer, Andy Harries, revealed that the project, which originally was announced in 2020, has been dropped by FX because of cuts made by the network’s parent company, Disney.

“It’s not in with FX [anymore], unfortunately,” explained Harries, who is the CEO of U.K. production company Left Bank Pictures. “It did take a tumble out because of the cutbacks at Disney. It was just too expensive and too ambitious for the immediate agenda.”

Left Bank Pictures is the company behind such popular TV series as The Crown and Outlander.

Harries also noted that although FX Networks CEO John Landgraf was enthusiastic about the show’s scripts and its vision, “he just didn’t feel that he was going to be able to get it greenlit in the next two years.”

The producer told Deadline that he’s in talks to find new collaborators for the show, as well as searching for another network willing to take on the project. He also said he’d be open to pitching FX again on the series.

“It really needs a writer with a specific vision for it,” he noted. “It needs a showrunner attached who’s got the time and the energy and is totally absorbed by it.”

Details About the Stones Series

As Deadline reported in 2020, FX was prepared to order a two-season run of the Rolling Stones series. The Stones had agreed to allow its music to be used in the show, which was to have been written by High Fidelity author Nick Hornby. The series would have focused on the period beginning with the band’s formation and running through 1972.

Upcoming Hackney Diamonds Documentary

Meanwhile, as reported by Variety in October, a new hourlong documentary focusing on the making of The Rolling Stones’ latest studio album, Hackney Diamonds, has been produced by Mercury Studios and the Fulwell 73 company. Mercury recently was looking for a buyer in the TV industry for the project.

Rolling Stones Tour Plans

The Rolling Stones are preparing to launch a major North American tour in support of Hackney Diamonds next year. You can check out a full list of dates at RollingStones.com.

Tickets for the shows are available now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.