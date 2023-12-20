Kelly Clarkson Focusing On Herself After Divorce: ”It Feels Powerful”

Besides starring in films like Ugly Dolls, hosting her own show, and winning several Grammy Awards, Kelly Clarkson is also a mother who recently went through a divorce. Being in the spotlight isn’t always a plus when one’s personal life spills over for the entire internet to watch. But never shying away from her troubles and the grief she went through during her divorce, Clarkson recently discussed how she is focusing on herself and enjoying her time alone before thinking about another relationship. “I love spending time with me. It’s really great. It feels powerful!”

On Wednesday, Clarkson welcomed Shannen Doherty to The Kelly Clarkson Show and the two found common ground when it came to divorce. Not only has Clarkson gone through a divorce, but Doherty finds herself currently going through one. Sharing the difficulties that come along with such a split, the host explained how it can be “hard” to realize it’s over when “you thought you were going to spend forever with this person.” But since her split with Brandon Blackstock in 2022, she said, “I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else.”

Revealing she is currently in the phase of “enjoying” herself, Clarkson agreed with Doherty about the comfort a dog can bring. With both being avid animal lovers, Clarkson joked, “Ever since I’ve been separated now divorced, my dogs have been ruling my bed. I think they would hate the next person who came in.”

Kelly Clarkson Finds Comfort From Man’s Best Friend

As mentioned above, Clarkson never hid the troubles she went through during the divorce that stretched two years. Back in September, when asked about her relationship status, she told fans, “Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single. I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there’s a lot going on.”

Although happy where she is at in her personal life and professional career, she noted the pain that occasionally comes and how her dog, Henry, is always there to help. “I would cry a lot — as you do when grief happens — Henry would come in and would force his head under my arm and just sit there with me.”

