H.E.R. Records Her Own Version of Foo Fighters’ “The Glass” Following ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

Less than two weeks after H.E.R. performed with Foo Fighters on Saturday Night Live, the musician is releasing her own version of the band’s 2023 single “The Glass.” H.E.R. joined musical guests Foo Fighters for a performance of the song, from their 11th album But Here We Are on SNL on October 28.

H.E.R.’s reimagining of “The Glass” will be available on double A-side release, out November 17, with the Foo Fighters’ version on one side and her rendition on the other. A limited edition 7-inch vinyl of both versions of “The Glass” will also be available on December 29.

The newly recorded solo version of “The Glass” by H.E.R. “is nothing short of a revelation—a stunning and singular vocal/guitar performance that wrings new sonic and emotional dimensions from the original,” according to a descriptor of the track.

But Here We Are recently earned Foo Fighters three 2024 Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance. The band’s recent SNL appearance marked the band’s ninth time on SNL and their first since the release of But Here We Are and following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

In the spring of 2023, Foo Fighters returned on tour for their first live dates since the band’s two tribute concerts for Hawkins in late 2022 and were joined by new drummer Josh Freese. The band’s 2023 leg of the tour continues through December 12 with a final date in Brisbane, Australia, before it picks back up in 2024 on January 20 with extended dates in New Zealand, Europe, and the U.S. running through August 18.

H.E.R. released her debut Back of My Mind in 2021 and toured in support of Coldplay in 2022 on the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.

“I love to write stories and be very descriptive without revealing too much,” H.E.R. told American Songwriter in 2020 on songwriting. “It makes it universal. I noticed that about ‘Volume One’ [2016 EP]. The situations were very specific. But I’m very good at not telling my business but telling my business at the same time if you know what I mean.

Photo: Tim Saccenti / Courtesy of RCA Records