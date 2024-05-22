Josh Freese Celebrates First Anniversary With Foo Fighters by Honoring the Late Taylor Hawkins

For Taylor Hawkins, there seemed no greater pleasure than to play alongside the Foo Fighters. The drummer spent 25 years as the band’s drummer. While voted the Best Rock Drummer by Rhythm, Hawkin even landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a member of the band. Sadly, in March 2022, Hawkins suddenly passed away. With a massive hole left in the group, the band announced in May 2023 that Josh Freese would be joining them as the new drummer. And wanting to celebrate his first year with the band, Freese took a moment to honor the late musician.

Back in May 2023, the Foo Fighters teased fans with the addition of Freese during an event called Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts. During the event, Dave Grohl seemed in high spirits as he talked to famous musicians like Tommy Lee and Chad Smith. With fans wondering who would be the newest member, Grohl eventually announced Freese.

Now, over a year later, Freese posted a collage of performances on Instagram with the caption, “A year ago today this aired and I got to stop keeping quiet about what had been referred to as ‘the worst kept secret in the music business’ at the time (though I thought we did a pretty good job on our end.)”

Josh Freese Admits He Still Misses Taylor Hawkins

While enjoying his time with the Foo Fighters, Freese took a moment to remember the musician he replaced. Never forgetting about Hawkins, the drummer added, “I continue to miss Taylor as does the band, his family, friends and the rest of the world. We also continue to try and make the most of the situation by moving forward and doing what we love doing….playing music, honoring Taylor and staying positive.”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans filled the comments with love for both Hawkins and Freese. “Thank you from all of us here in the UK for the amazing work that you do with keeping these guys together and keeping the music alive. Taylor wouldn’t want it any other way. Looking forward is the way to go. We are all looking forward to June when we get to see you in action.”

