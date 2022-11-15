Fyre Fest Founder Billy McFarland Announces His Return to the Bahamas With New Venture

In May, the founder of the infamous Fyre Fest, Billy McFarland, got out of prison earlier than expected. He was originally supposed to serve six years for wire fraud, but ultimately only served four. Now, McFarland has announced that he intends to return to the Bahamas for the first time since the disgraced event.

Per Deadline, McFarland has planned a “treasure hunt” in the Bahamas that he has dubbed PYRT. His plans for the event have been laid out on his Tik Tok. His return will be made into a documentary produced by Ample Entertainment titled After The Fyre.

A description of the doc reads, “The film will feature the disgraced entrepreneur as he launches his next business venture and attempts to pay back the $26 million dollars he still owes after scandalously defrauding investors, partners and attendees of the promised-but-botched luxurious music event that took place in 2017.”

Despite his proposed altruistic intentions, McFarland is still considered a fugitive in the Bahamas – which might just throw a wrench in his plans. According to Chester Cooper, the Bahamas deputy prime minister for tourism, the country has not approved any business activities from McFarland and have asked people to report his location to the Royal Bahamian Police Force.

McFarland has penned an open letter to Cooper urging him to let this new venture proceed.

The letter reads, “I’ve now served my punishment in prison and now that I am out, my main focus is how I can right my wrongs and how I can make the Bahamas and Family Islands, a region I care so deeply about, whole again.”

He continued, “I truly acknowledge the hurt I caused to the people and region, and I will spend the rest of my life working to right my wrongs.”

