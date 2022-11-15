Green Day Confirm New Album in the Works

Skate-punk pioneers Green Day recently looked back on the year they’ve had. From headlining festivals to touring the world, 2022 has been a big one. With a now-confirmed new album in the making, 2023 might just be even bigger.

“WTF WHAT a year,” the band captioned on Instagram alongside a montage from their busy 2022. They continued, listing off their accomplishments, including, “Seeing you all at festivals, in between working recording our record in London & LA, doing a HELLA MEGA European tour playing the US East Coast, Chicago and Florida, San Francisco, shows in Brazil and Argentina. Playing Singapore to Austin Texas to Los Angeles charity show with Billy Idol, Jon Fogerty and The Who.”

Watch the footage, documenting their time on the road, below.

A new album would be the follow-up to their 13th studio album, 2020’s Father of All Motherfuckers.

Before looking forward to new music, the time is almost upon us to look back. Marking the 25th anniversary of Nimrod, the band is reissuing the album to feature a collection of previously unreleased demos and tracks. Nimrod (25th Anniversary Edition) will be released on Jan. 27, 2023, and will be available in a variety of formats.

Photo: Pamela Littky / Warner Records