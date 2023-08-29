Garth Brooks Launches Sports-Themed ‘Tailgate Radio’ Station

Garth Brooks is expanding his recently launched Sevens Radio network just in time for football season. Today (August 29), the country hitmaker unveiled his new Tailgate Radio station during a special event in Kansas City, Missouri.

Videos by American Songwriter

Available now to TuneIn subscribers, the station will offer a high-energy mix of music curated to accompany any sports-related festivities. Exclusive programming available to Tailgate Radio listeners includes the weekly countdown Tailgate Top 20 with Maria and a segment called Tailgate Takeover that features an array of guest hosts and their favorite songs.

“This is one of those ideas someone says, ‘Why didn’t we do this a long time ago?’” Brooks says in a press release. “This combines everyone’s passion for sports and music. It also allows you to enjoy your tailgate, barbeque, or poolside party without doing the work. There’s so much music on this channel, Tailgate Radio will be everyone’s favorite.”

[RELATED: Garth Brooks to Headline Inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff]

Longtime television host and producer Maria Taylor serves as host of the station, continuing a long-standing creative partnership with Brooks.

“Working closely with Garth and his foundation as we created the PowHER program, which mentors middle school girls, has been nothing short of amazing,” adds Taylor. “And now, we are embarking on Garth’s extraordinary vision to connect sports and music fans with Tailgate. It’s such an honor to be chosen by greatness to be a partner in the radio space.”

In June, Brooks debuted his partnership with InTune with The Big 615, a unique country radio station that can be streamed in more than 100 countries. By choosing a streaming platform rather than a terrestrial broadcast station, Brooks can offer a mix of classic hits, deep cuts, and tracks from rising artists more easily.

Fans can find more information on Tailgate Radio by visiting TuneIn.com.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)