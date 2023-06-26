Garth Brooks Reveals His “Dream” Guest Stars in Vegas

Las Vegas consistently hosts a multitude of esteemed performers from various musical genres. Renowned as one of the most iconic figures in country music history, Garth Brooks is currently entertaining his fans at his Las Vegas residency, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” at The Colosseum, located within Caesars Palace. Given his status as a legendary artist, it is no surprise that his show is among the most sought-after experiences this summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

When asked by CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown about a potential special guest appearance during his residency, Brooks eagerly responded with an enthusiastic roster.

“Well, Adele’s here. Which is unbelievable,” Brooks stated. “Sting’s here. We all grew up to that [music]. I’m a big James Taylor fan, [George] Strait. Can you imagine? These are my dream gigs.”

RELATED: Garth Brooks on Why His New Station ‘The Big 615’ Is Like a “Family”



In previous years, Brooks has predominantly performed solo during his Las Vegas shows, occasionally inviting his wife, Trisha Yearwood, for a special appearance. However, his current residency, titled “Plus One,” distinguishes itself from his previous Vegas performances by offering a unique opportunity for unforgettable and unexpected collaborations. This means that there is now a greater likelihood of surprise guest appearances. Despite the fact that the artists mentioned may not all belong to the country genre, Brooks’ immense star power is such that even artists from different genres would eagerly seize the chance to share the stage with him.

Brooks Las Vegas residency began on May 18th and is set to end on July 13, 2024, with a total of 45 shows.

Back in May, the country singer spoke with several news outlets about his residency, promising that every show would be different. “The Garth crowd is the best crowd in the world to play for,” he revealed. “They’ll let us fail, they’ll let us try things. That’s why I love coming to Vegas because here, even though each show is in the same place, each show does not have to be the same.”