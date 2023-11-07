Garth Brooks Teams with Ronnie Dunn for ’90s Country Throwback Track “Rodeo Man” from His New Album ‘Time Traveler’

Yesterday, Garth Brooks gave the world its first taste of Time Traveler with “Rodeo Man.”

When Brooks announced Time Traveler he explained that the album contains several eras of country music. With the first single, he and Ronnie Dunn teamed up to dive headfirst into the ‘90s country sound.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to listen to “Rodeo Man” everywhere. Currently, it is only available in two places. It is on Amazon Music with the rest of the Oklahoma native’s catalog. Additionally, it is on all over country radio. In fact, it is the most-added song on country radio this week. It gained an impressive 69 first-week station playlist after making its radio premiere yesterday, according to press materials.

Brooks teamed with Big Machine Records to send the new single to country radio. In the past, Brooks partnered with the label when he came out of retirement in 2007. Additionally, Big Machine helped “More Than a Memory” land its history-making debut at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

“Working with Garth is always exciting,” said Big Machine Label Group chairman Scott Borchetta. “He’s always thinking BIG and loves to do things in his own unique way,” he added. About the song, Borchetta said, “Adding the amazing Ronnie Dunn to the mix makes a great recipe for success.”

“It’s buckin’ AWESOME,” Brooks said about the song. “Ronnie Dunn is simply one of the greatest voices in all of country music.” Dunn didn’t just lend his vocals to the song. He also co-wrote it with Phil O’Donnell.

Time Traveler, Brooks’ brand-new studio album is out today. However, fans won’t be able to go to their local record store and grab a copy. They won’t be able to pull it up on their favorite streaming platform, either. It isn’t even available on Amazon Music with the rest of Brooks’ releases. Instead, it’s only available at Bass Pro Shops. Additionally, there are a limited number of boxes available. As a result, it may become a hard to get item before long.

Time Traveler is part of the latest iteration of Brooks’ The Limited Series box set. The box contains Man Against Machine, Gunslinger, Fun, and Triple Live as well as the new album.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images