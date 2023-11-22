Garth Brooks’ The Garth Channel Returns to TuneIn Just in Time for the Holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Garth Brooks is bringing the Garth Channel back to TuneIn. The channel will feature music, stories, special guests, and much more. It is one of three stations from the SEVENS radio network on the audio platform.

The Garth Channel is bigger and better than ever. Now, it will be available for free to a global audience. Additionally, it will broadcast live from Brooks’ new Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places, according to a press release.

Fans will hear Brooks’ music as well as a playlist of songs from some of his favorite artists. However, the channel features much more than music. For instance, Brooks is bringing back “G-Ology.” The trivia series lets fans get to know more about the country superstar and his life. Additionally, the channel will feature “T-Time with Trisha Yearwood.” That series sees Yearwood “spilling the tea” about her life. As a result, Brooks and Yearwood are making the Garth Channel a family affair.

Fans will also hear personal stories from Brooks about music, life on the road, and his friends in the entertainment business. In short, it’s going to be the streaming destination for fans of the country superstar.

“My favorite thing about the return of The Garth Channel is the fact that it is global and it’s free,” Brooks said in a statement. “The channel was always about people loving people, but now it’s people loving people around the globe.”

The Garth Channel joins other stations from Brooks’ SEVENS radio network on Tunein. The BIG 615 features the best of today’s country music. Lainey Wilson, Luke Grimes, Brothers Osborne, and more are in heavy rotation on the station. Tailgate Radio plays the best tailgate anthems from all genres. Guest DJs on the station include Dolly Parton, *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, and more.

Rich Stern CEO of TuneIn spoke about the return of the Garth Channel in a statement. “The demand for The Garth Channel has been overwhelming. Fans crave connection with their favorite artists. With Garth, we have created a bespoke listening experience that combines storytelling and music that’s unlike any other in the audio landscape.”

Start streaming today by heading to The Garth Channel’s page on TuneIn.

