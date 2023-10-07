One is the biggest name in country music right now and the other is the biggest name in country music of all time. It’s Jelly Roll and Garth Brooks. And while the two have yet to write a song together, or even step out on the road together, we thought trying to come up with an approximation might be fun today.

Videos by American Songwriter

The two have never collaborated. But with the help of ChatGPT we were able to see what the artificial intelligence system might spit out when prompted with an idea: write a duet in the style of Garth Brooks and Jelly Roll.

[RELATED: Garth Brooks: The Path To ‘Fun’ Hasn’t Always Been]

Below is what the AI bots came up with.

“Tales to Tell”

(Verse 1 – Garth Brooks)

Well, Jason DeFord, let’s turn the page,

To your life’s story, from a different stage.

Born in Tennessee, with a fire in your soul,

A different kind of Jelly Roll, with stories to unfold.

(Verse 2 – Jelly Roll)

That’s right, Garth, I grew up in the Volunteer State,

Where the struggles were real, and I couldn’t wait.

To find my voice in this world of rhyme and beat,

From the mean streets of Nashville to a life so sweet.

(Chorus – Both)

We’re two souls with tales to tell, in our own way,

From the country roads to the urban fray.

Through the highs and lows, the smiles and strife,

We’ve found our voices in song, living our life.

(Verse 3 – Garth Brooks)

Jason, you walked a path, few dared to tread,

Through addiction’s shadow, where your demons led.

But you rose from the ashes, like a phoenix in flight,

Your lyrics cutting deep, in the darkest of night.

(Verse 4 – Jelly Roll)

Garth, you’re the legend, the cowboy in the hat,

I’m just a kid from the streets, trying to make it where I’m at.

But we share a bond, through the music we’ve made,

From the lowest of lows to the highest parade.

(Chorus – Both)

We’re two souls with tales to tell, in our own way,

From the country roads to the urban fray.

Through the highs and lows, the smiles and strife,

We’ve found our voices in song, living our life.

(Verse 5 – Garth Brooks)

Jason DeFord, your rhymes are raw and real,

You’ve bared your soul, your pain you couldn’t conceal.

But through it all, you’ve shown resilience and grace,

Your music speaks volumes, it’s a powerful embrace.

(Verse 6 – Jelly Roll)

Garth, you’ve sold out arenas, you’re a superstar,

But I’m just grateful for the chance to be where we are.

In this duet of life, with our stories combined,

We’re singing our truths, leaving no tale behind.

(Chorus – Both)

We’re two souls with tales to tell, in our own way,

From the country roads to the urban fray.

Through the highs and lows, the smiles and strife,

We’ve found our voices in song, living our life.

(Outro – Garth Brooks)

Jason DeFord, it’s been an honor to sing,

In this authentic duet, where our stories take wing.

From different worlds, we’ve come to unite,

Through music, we’ve found our strength and our light.

(Outro – Jelly Roll)

Garth, our lives have intertwined in this song,

From the darkness to the dawn, where we both belong.

With our voices and stories, we’ll continue to strive,

In this duet of life, as long as we’re alive.

Final Thoughts

The song is like the equivalent of the two musical giants tipping their caps to one another on stage. With deference and respect, the fictional versions of Jelly Roll and Garth Brooks come together, creatively intertwined but also with deep admiration. While just a fictitious exercise, this piece is nevertheless a fun jaunt down WhatCouldBe Lane.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images