When it comes to the long, storied history of country music few names ring out with such breadth and boundless possibility as Garth Brooks and Hank Williams. Perhaps the genre’s best live performer and its best songwriter, Brooks and Williams are in the top tier of the musical style.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sadly, due to the fact they were born 39 years apart, the two never got a chance to collaborate on a song together. Below, we turned to ChatGPT to see what the artificial intelligence system had to say when asked to write a duet as the two might if they’d ever had a chance to collaborate.

[RELATED: Historic Harmony: Garth Brooks and Jelly Roll’s AI-Generated Duet Takes Center Stage]

“Through the Nights”

(Verse 1 – Hank Williams style)

Hank:

Well, sit right down, let me sing a tale,

‘Bout the heart of the country, that’ll never fail,

With a twang and a drawl, and the fiddle’s call,

It’s that country music that captures us all.

(Chorus – Both)

Garth:

From the dusty trails to the neon lights,

Hank:

With that old banjo playin’ through the nights,

Garth:

In the heart of the South, where the stars shine bright,

Both:

We’ll sing of our love for country music, feelin’ right.

(Verse 2 – Garth Brooks style)

Garth:

It’s a honky-tonk jukebox, a whiskey shot,

It’s the stories of life, in every line we’ve got,

It’s the songs we’ve heard and the songs we’ll make,

In country music, oh, the memories we’ll take.

(Chorus – Both)

Hank:

With the wail of a steel guitar so fine,

Garth:

And the good ol’ times that we’ll rewind,

Hank:

Two voices together, in harmony we’ll find,

Both:

In this duet of country, our hearts combined.

(Bridge – Both)

Garth:

Hank, your timeless tunes, they’ll never age,

Hank:

Garth, your modern touch, it’s all the rage,

Both:

We’ll honor the tradition, turn another page,

In this country song, from stage to stage.

(Verse 3 – Hank Williams style)

Hank:

From the Grand Ole Opry to the open range,

Garth:

From the Delta’s soul to the mountains so strange,

Hank:

It’s a love we’ll carry, a fire that won’t fade,

Both:

In country music, our journey’s been well-made.

(Chorus – Both)

Garth:

With the echoes of legends in each chord we play,

Hank:

In the heart of the country, where we’ll stay,

Garth:

As we sing this duet, our voices lead the way,

Both:

In this traditional country song, come what may.

(Outro – Both)

Hank:

Though the years may come and go,

Garth:

Our love for this music, it’ll always glow,

Both:

In this traditional country song, side by side,

Our hearts and our music, in us, they’ll reside.

Final Thoughts

What we wouldn’t give to see these two performers on stage. With 10-gallon hats, acoustic guitars, and voices that would ring out for miles and days, Garth Brooks and Hank Williams would serenade our hearts for hours on end. Sadly, it wasn’t to be thanks to the constrictions of time. But thanks to AI we were able to get something of an approximation. Yee-haw!

Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images