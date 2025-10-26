Jelly Roll Playing Some Classic Country for a Baby Quokka Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

Redemption has been a through line during Jelly Roll’s meteoric rise to fame. Growing up surrounded by poverty, mental health issues, and substance use, the Antioch, Tennessee native had his first run-in with the law at 14 years old. Spending time behind bars, Jelly (born Jason DeFord) feared he may never fulfill his dream of playing overseas due to his felony convictions. Fortunately, the Tennessee Board of Parole recommended a full pardon earlier this year, freeing up the “Save Me” crooner to travel to Australia for a headlining gig at the Strummingbird Festival. And watching this video of Jelly Roll interacting with the native wildlife, it’s impossible to avoid getting swept up in his enthusiasm.

Jelly Roll Bestowed A Classic Country Name on this Newborn Quokka

Alongside Shaboozey, Jelly Roll headlined the inaugural Strummingbird Festival in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday (Oct. 25.) But his trip Down Under wasn’t all work and no play. Video footage on social media shows the “Liar” singer, 40, grinning broadly as he prepares to meet some Aussie animals.

“There is a quokka on my foot and a koala to my right,” Jelly exclaimed. “This is really how it is in Australia?”

Giddy, he added, “I’m fixing to faint. This may be the greatest day of my whole life.”

As he cuddles a baby quokka, the face-tatted former rapper learns he has the honor of naming the newborn. Tasked with this enormous decision, he FaceTimes his wife, BunnieXo, for support. “You’ve gotta name her something country,” insists the Dumb Blonde podcast host.

After they settle on Loretta, for trailblazer Loretta Lynn, Jelly plays an excerpt from the late country legend’s signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” After all, the name comes with a lot of expectations, and Loretta the quokka needs to know what she’s living up to.

“I could watch this all day,” one Instagram user declared. And honestly, same.

Jelly Roll’s love for the tiny marsupial is well documented. In a June 2023 interview, the “Need a Favor” hitmaker revealed his quokka tattoo.

“I’m infatuated with quokkas… “Google ‘happiest animal on earth,’ it’ll show you a quokka,” he said. “They’re always smiling. They have no known predators on their island, and they live off eucalyptus leaves. Which means they’re always high, which is why they’re always happy.”

